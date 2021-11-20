On the south shore of the Everglades, with prime water access to both the Florida Bay and the swampy backcountry, sits the tourist destination of Flamingo. Currently, visitors can stay in one of the 20 “eco-tents” or one of the four houseboats for rent.
Soon, they will also have the option to stay in 24 units at a new lodge, dine in a waterside restaurant and visit a new center set to open early next year.
It will be the first sort of lodging to be in the park since the old Flamingo Lodge, which was once located nearby, was obliterated by hurricanes Wilma and Katrina in 2005.
“It had a pool and everything. It was a 124-room lodge and hotel that used to be down there,” said Joe Pereira, a member of the marketing team at Guest Services Inc., the company that runs the tourism scene in Flamingo. “Unfortunately not just one, but several hurricanes had come through. One knocked it off its foundation, the other kind of took it down. We filled in the pool and everything and kind of started over.”
Because of that setback, the eco-tents that were subsequently installed at the campground are completely portable and can be removed in the event a major hurricane threatens the area.
The new lodging, restaurant and visitor center have a bit of a fluid timeline for opening at the moment, because of nationwide supply chain issues. Heather Guay Yoo, director of business development at Guest Services, said they are aiming to open them in the first quarter of 2022, ideally January.
Photos and renderings of the site of the new lodging shows it sitting a few feet beyond the current marina and visitor center, with elevated foundations where the rental rooms will go. The rooms and restaurant’s opening are going to coincide with the kickoff of a months-long series of events around various points in Everglades National Park that will culminate in December 2022 at Everglades City to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the park’s founding.
Pereira said Flamingo is a quintessentially unique Florida destination for people in their 50s and 60s. To have an area so remote and so close to some of the most scenic kayaking in the world just a short drive from a major U.S. city is unusual.
“To be in an area like that that’s so close to Miami, one of the major cities in the United States and you feel like you’re in Africa somewhere, just so far removed from everything. But there’s still a lot of people in the area who don’t know that all this has transpired in the last few years,” Pereira said, referring to the new eco-tents and other new installations, such as a food truck that will open at the marina starting Nov. 20.
The old Flamingo Lodge was far from glamorous. One regular visitor remarked to the Miami Herald in 2009 that “the place was a pit, but it was the only pit in town” and added “my wife hasn’t been anywhere near the park since the lodge closed.”
There has been talk of building new lodging at Flamingo for years. A 2008 article in the nonprofit blog National Parks Traveler written by retired University of South Carolina geography professor Bob Janiskee described the imminent demolition of the Flamingo Lodge, which had opened in 1959. Janiskee said “assuming enough funds can be rounded up, it’ll be replaced with a hurricane-resistant lodging complex featuring a small hotel, cottages and eco-tents.” That vision is now coming to fruition.
“Kind of reinvigorating what was once a really, really busy local commodity,” Guay Yoo said.
The new lodges are going to be made from old shipping containers that will fit right into the concrete, elevated foundations.
“They fit within our model to create more sustainable lodging components within our units,” Guay Yoo said. “In addition, they are cost effective and work well in the Florida elements.”
The eco-tents, described by Pereira to be a form of “glamping,” come with either two twin beds or a queen bed. They have electricity but no air-conditioning. They come with furniture during the winter months, but that furniture is removed in the summer due to the extreme humidity.
“It just provides you with the ability to come down there without a tent and have some sleeping arrangement,” Pereira said.
Flamingo has seen a surge of guests coming down to camp amidst the pandemic, Pereira said. He added that there was a four-month stretch where it was difficult to find a campsite to rent.
There is camping, kayaking and boat tours that will take guests into Florida Bay to witness fish, sharks, birds, crocodiles and manatees and into the backcountry, heralded by Pereira.
“You really haven’t been to the Everglades until you’ve been in the middle of the Everglades,” he said.