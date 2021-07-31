The Hill family is passing the torch on their storied Key Largo Fisheries seafood market and marina, which opened in 1972, to new owners.
The Backyard Café, which is a more recent addition, is also included in the sale.
The Hills are assisting with the transition.
“I’m still here working on the refrigeration, and my brother is still here doing sales. We’ll be here for a while still until they don’t need our assistance anymore. I’m tired. I’ve been doing this for 50 years,” said Rick Hill, who co-owned the business with brother Tom.
“I’m used to working 60 to 70 hours, but now I’m looking forward to working 40,” he said. “It’s like I’ll be semi-retired with those hours.”
The purchase was finalized on June 28.
The seafood market that grew to include the outdoor restaurant and ultimately became a destination was bequeathed to the brothers from their parents, Jack and Dottie Hill.
It was Dottie who created the recipes for the famous lobster bites and conch fritters, and quarts of Dottie’s Conch Salad remain one of the most popular items in the market’s Great Key Largo Sea Salads line.
The market, which provides seafood to wholesale and retail customers, and restaurant run like well-oiled machines.
“We’re working really hard to make improvements here,” Tom Hill said. “The new owners are looking into adding bar service, staying open later at night, being open on Sundays and increasing the landscaping. We are looking at processing more products, wholesale expansion and increasing distribution.”
With the prolonged tourism season the Keys are experiencing due to the pandemic, the Key Largo Fisheries has remained busy and also has increased online distribution as the demand for wild-caught seafood remains steadily high.
Marc Anderson, who is one of four new owners, said it’s still going to remain a family-run operation. He purchased the business with his brother-in-law and two friends who are brothers.
Anderson, who has a background in restaurants and distribution, said the outdoor restaurant and market will remain, along with the 84 employees, and that the marina will continue to host commercial and charter fishermen.
“We are going to make it all that it can possibly be,” he said. “We will still have the family approach and looking forward to continuing to serve the community.”
Anderson confirmed that his group has purchased Chad’s Deli and Mangrove Marina in Tavernier but didn’t disclose further details.
“We’re looking at making the Fisheries more productive and efficient than it was in the past. We’re still here and very much involved with a vision for the future that will allow the Fisheries to continue to serve the community,” Tom Hill said.
As for the extra time he sees ahead, Tom Hill said he plans to relax.
“I’m hoping to travel with my wife. Retirement sounds too permanent, but I do plan on taking some time off,” he said.
Key Largo Fisheries is located at 1313 Ocean Bay Drive in the Port Largo area of Key Largo.