Dan Ward says his favorite part of being a florist is dropping off wedding arrangements accented with roses, orchids, tulips, peonies and tropical flowers. That presentation usually occurs at the resort hotel where the couple is staying.
“It’s great to see their faces when you bring them flowers,” said Ward, widening his own eyes to emphasize the point. “They’re just astounded. It’s just a beautiful thing.”
A big smile crossed his face while thinking of those interactions and the instant feedback usually punctuated by:
“Wowww! Ohhh!”
That’s when Ward, owner of Dan’s Floral & Gift Baskets, knows he’s connected with customers, providing them pride and joy as a backdrop to one of the biggest days of their lives.
The draw for his new business, located at 605 Simonton St., Suite A, in Key West, is the front window display featuring mannequin mates dressed in gown and tuxedo with floral arrangements abounding.
“Right now is the wedding season,” said Ward, nodding toward the large, eye-catching display. “The bride has roses, lilies and pom poms (chrysanthemums) and jasmine in greens (in her bouquet), and the groom has a boutonniere with jasmine. They’re made in silk flowers. The window is a big thing for us. People see the displays in there changing all the time, and they’re interested in that.
“We’ll do a ‘Summer Bash’ theme starting this weekend. It’ll be silk flowers with a swimming pool in the window. So, it’ll totally be changed. It’s going to be pretty cool.”
While June is the high-volume wedding month, Ward said those have all pretty much been planned at this point. So, it’s time to move onto the next attraction for potential customers.
“Summer Bash” is sure to feature some of Ward’s favorite flowers.
“I love roses and tropicals – ginger, bird of paradise, anthurium and orchids are the top four, especially down here,” he said. “I like the (roses) that are fragrant, and I like the ones that open up beautifully. It’s astounding how they open. They’re beautiful.”
He was hooked on flowers while working part-time in the floral department at the Giant Eagle grocery store in Joliet, Illinois, where he was attending Joliet Catholic High School, also the alma mater of Daniel “Rudy” Ruettiger from the classic “Rudy” football movie.
Ward began making silk and dry flower arrangements on the side, and then did “a bit of schooling in landscaping” before working full-time for Giant Eagle for 17 years and taking a buy-out to open his own floral business, The Flower Company, in Romeoville, Illinois, and operating it for 12 years. His business occupied an old farm house where his father also lived, and he grew pumpkins for displays.
Daniel Allen Ward III went into landscape design after selling that shop, and then managed a nursery and garden center in Crest Hill, Illinois.
Ward and his partner, Jim Argoudelis, had wintered in Key West for some 20 years, heading here when the landscaping business annually went dormant with winter approaching. They decided to start this shop — where Argoudelis also will help out soon upon retiring and moving down from Illinois — as a full-time venture, opening March 15.
“We looked so hard here for a spot in Key West — probably a good two to three months — just trying to figure out the good spots,” said Ward, whose location is a short walk away from the Ernest Hemingway House and Key West Lighthouse and across the street from the fire station. “We had other ones in mind, but this one was the best.”
Dan’s also provides fresh-cut flowers, unique gift baskets, bonnets, hats and more.
“I like a hand-tied bouquet,” said Ward. “It’s more compact — like a wedding bouquet.
“We do a lot of honeymoon baskets with wine and cheese, champagne and chocolate-covered strawberries. I just put together a Realtor basket for when they sell a house to give clients. We did a graduation basket. We don’t put real flowers in those. We have a lot of pictures of those on our website (dansfloralandgiftbaskets.com).”
Ward pulled up the website and scrolled down to point out an example of basket creativity.
“We try to be unique here,” he said, noting that staying “playful and so Key West” are important. “There’s (an inflatable) raft boat in this one. There are cheese, crackers, wine, chocolates, cookies and beer in here, too. We put a lot of thought into it, and make it unique.”
Connecting with those who visit or call the store (305-396-7007) has been special for him.
“I love waiting on people,” said Ward. “I love getting their reaction to designing a floral piece for them. It’s always happy.”