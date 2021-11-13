A food truck sitting in the median around mile marker 98 opened last week, seeking to provide a local philanthropic flair to the breakfast and coffee scene of the Upper Keys.
One Grind has a large assortment of coffees and teas along with various types of breakfast foods such as tacos, hash, bagels, wraps, toast and eggs.
“It’s mostly like what your mom made,” said Christine Cooper, who co-owns the shop with Rosemary Critelli. “Just nice and simple, eggs and milk gravy and biscuits.”
The pair recently retired. Cooper was a cook a “long time ago” and was thrilled with the possibility of being self-employed.
Before opening the shop, she worked at a nearby marina and part of her job was maintaining the lot where One Grind now sits. She quipped that they pay rent to the owner in sandwiches.
By the window where customers place orders is a small box of orange-colored dog treats, part of a theme in the coffee shop of giving back to animals in Key Largo, an area with a large amount of strays. That problem was worsened by the pandemic since, for a time, few veterinarians were participating in catch-and-neuter programs, according to Critelli.
One Grind is in a partnership with Pawsitive Beginnings, a Florida Keys nonprofit that rescues foxes from fur farms.
One item, in bold letters on the coffee menu, is the Foxy Brown. It’s a shot of espresso, oat milk and brown sugar in a hot or iced coffee. A portion of every one sold is donated to Pawsitive Beginnings.
They also have made donations to Tailwaggers, a nonprofit that works with dogs, and the Florida Keys SPCA. They will be holding an ice cream social with Pawsitive Beginnings later this month.
“That’s our main passion,” said both owners, referring to working with animals.
On the glass of the order window is the motto: “Every glass helps rescue cats and pups.”
Business has been good so far, the owners reported, since they opened in a limited capacity for a short trial period a few weeks ago. Customers have been coming over from numerous resorts across the highway and some locals have become semi-regulars, they said.
They are currently offering a number of milk alternatives and, as Cooper said, not up-charging as some restaurants do, since they don’t believe in penalizing the customer if they are not able to drink lactose. They are looking to add a number of vegan options such as vegan cheeses and Impossible Meats.
Cooper and Critelli can make large breakfast platters for families or meetings. They have one regular customer, Upper Keys Marine Construction, that orders about 40 once a month for safety meetings.
They are also looking at introducing a business card for regular customers to save a bit on their orders. The details are still being worked out, but they said they want to help locals given the high price of meat at the moment.
One Grind is open from 7 a.m. to noon daily, except Wednesdays.