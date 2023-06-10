2023.06.10 b frank toppino day

Mayor Teri Johnston, right, and City Commissioner Jimmy Weekly recognize the 100th birthday of Frank Toppino and proclaimed along with other city commissioners that June 15 be Frank Toppino Day.

 Photo by Alyson Crean

Mayor Teri Johnston and the City Commission, in recognition of his 100th birthday, have proclaimed Thursday, June 15 Frank Toppino Day.

Mr. Frank, as many of his friends call him, was born on June 15, 1923 in Winter Park, Florida to Charley and Orsolina Toppino.

Tags

Recommended for you