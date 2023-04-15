Giving is an almost cultural mainstay among many Florida Keys residents, but one couple who could be rightfully dubbed the “patron saints of Big Pine Key” are Lisa and Geno Miletti.
After years of giving back to the community they love, the couple is now firmly entrenched in their first restaurant, opening Forks & Stix on Big Pine Key last August.
But to truly understand the couple’s trajectory is to go all the way back to when Hurricane Irma pummeled the Keys in September 2017.
The Milettis lived in Tavernier then, but after the Category 4 storm destroyed many Lower Keys homes, their sole concern was how to help those who were compromised from a food standpoint in Big Pine Key.
Once the Lower Keys was reopened, the couple began making daily trips to Big Pine to feed people and lend support. They did all this out of their own pockets, with no expectation of compensation, despite their own home in Tavernier flooding and becoming uninhabitable.
They prepared sandwiches daily for weeks afterward, delivering them to displaced residents. Lisa recalled seeing “real food insecurities” in her travels and it affected her tremendously.
“People didn’t have the money to stock up before the storm,” she said. “They also didn’t have the money to evacuate or feed themselves afterward.”
For nine months she made these trips, slowly expanding her food “service” to barbecue and hot food. All the while, her passion wasn’t about food, it was about people.
But food preparation was starting to shape the Milettis, and eventually Lisa opened what would soon become a popular pop-up food stand, Amazing Rolls and Eats, which she based at the Big Pine Flea Market. Later, her food stand became a mainstay at the weekend farmers market near Boondocks on Ramrod Key. Lisa credits Lanny Gardner, owner of Boondocks at the time, for being instrumental in her taking this “next level step.”
That became the true launching point for a passionate culinary and entrepreneurial venture. Lisa had experimented making gourmet egg rolls, like “Thanksgiving dinner” and “Reuben,” which sold like hot cakes at the market. This led to developing “Tuna Towers” and poke rolls, which included cubed, seasoned tuna on a bed of rice with fruits and veggies.
Eventually, a bricks-and-mortar restaurant seemed to be the logical progression and Forks & Stix was opened on Avenue A in Big Pine Key. Since then, the Milettis boast an 85% customer return rate. And their customers come from all over the Keys, a testament to the broad goodwill they built after years of giving back.
“The community is rooting for us because of all we did after Irma,” Lisa said. “Some customers buy our sushi logs, and I know they don’t even like sushi. They do it to support us and have been huge cheerleaders for us. We couldn’t be more grateful.”
Big Pine locals are returning the favor in other ways, offering to do Lisa’s nails or cut her hair at no charge, which she always declines. But the sentiment remains important to her, nonetheless.
While the Milettis have been recipients of widespread praise, they are quick to credit others, like Jose Moreiro of Islamorada Beer Company, who played an integral role by sending trucks to Big Pine Key with all the food Lisa and Geno had gotten donated after the storm. She also credits Summer Faerman, a Boca Raton hometown hero in her own right, who was instrumental in securing all the meat the Milettis provided to the community.
Forks & Stix is billed as an Asian fusion eatery, with a Hawaiian theme, the restaurant adorned in surfboards and colorful artwork. Sushi and poke are the eatery’s primary offerings, and even though the menu holds true to traditional Hawaiian poke, which consists of cubed fish and traditional condiments such as Hawaiian sea salt and limu, the couple isn’t shy about experimenting with different sauces and ingredients.
Lisa admitted that some dishes came together by accident, like their Asian sesame sauce, a mixture of five different sauces. “We’re always looking to create maximum flavors,” she said.
Most of their business is takeout and they have put their heart and soul into the restaurant, with Geno often working 17-hour days. The result has been a solid reputation and a strong following.
But the couple’s giving spirit, which comes so naturally to them, is perhaps the most important ingredient in their success. Lisa and Geno are committed to making sure people don’t go without food.
Forks & Stix is located at 30945 Avenue A on Big Pine Key. Hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.