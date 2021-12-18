GRASSY KEY — Neatly tucked away on two acres near Mile Marker 58 is a resort business model that has never before been realized in the Florida Keys. And the man responsible for such a project is now-retired professional action sports athlete and young entrepreneur Matt Sexton.
Sexton is hardly your prototypical resort developer. T-shirt, flip flops and board shorts are the daily attire for this visionary, but his environmental plan for the Grassy Flats Resort and Beach Club is one that hedge fund magnates would likely envy.
How he arrived where he is today is far from textbook. Adopted into a wealthy family and raised in Greenwich, Connecticut, he ran a sailing school, which laid the foundation for his love for the water. From there, Sexton was invited on the America’s Cup board, ran an event production company, lead executive excursions that cost upwards of $1,500 per day and purchased 50 acres of commercial property before he turned 30.
Today, Sexton, 36, owns and operates the burgeoning resort which is moving into the second phase of an ambitious plan to become a zero-waste property with on-site sustainable amenities.
The resort is actually comprised of three separate hotel properties that had either fallen into disarray or on hard times, following 2017’s Hurricane Irma. The “bones” of the resort are the former Casa del Sol, a concrete hotel built in 2001, and the Yellowtail Inn and Bonefish Motel, both constructed back in the 1970s.
This is not Sexton’s first foray in developing a unique destination on Grassy Key. He is also owner of The Lagoon on Grassy Key, a day resort and island-style destination that features Keys Cable, a one-of-a-kind wake-boarding course and North America’s only saltwater cable park, along with local’s hotspot, Bongo’s Beer Garden.
That lagoon was originally dug back in the ‘70s as a quarry to provide lime rock fill for the surrounding neighborhoods and, in the decades that ensued, also became a fish farm. In 2011, Sexton partnered with Mike and Shana Walsh of Otherside Boardsports to create Keys Cable Park, which jump-started his growing passion for the Keys environment.
The lagoon property clean-up revealed decades worth of indigenous materials, many Sexton found to be underutilized resources the island provided. He began a large-scale composting operation that helped repurpose local organic matter and storm debris. He then used that material to build multiple gardens around the property and in different locations on Grassy Key.
At Grassy Flats, those experiences have manifested themselves in applications like the tiki hut bar, which is hand-tooled from locally salvaged wood. The bar is also surrounded by aeroponic tower gardens for flowers, luffas and garnishes. Plus, the resort uses accessible water filtration systems throughout.
If Sexton were a poker player, he’d be “all in” on the green initiatives woven into his properties. There’s an in-house recycling program, the exclusion of pesticides and herbicides from the gardens, a seaweed composting program, and what he calls, a “negative consumption power program,” a three-year goal to build a surplus of solar grids that generate more power than consumed onsite. This would not only cover the power needed to operate the resort, but also provide power to neighbors using sustainable energy.
Sexton won many competitions as a world-class sports action athlete, and he may win the hearts of many locals with his development of Grassy Flats.
“I probably have no business running a hotel,” Sexton said. “But I am passionate about the Keys, its authenticity and the regard I have for the local fabric of this area.”
He said that many out-of-market architects and developers are “out-of-touch with the realities of the Keys,” which is why he hired Guy Grassi, who is developer Pritham Singh’s architect, to design the plans to refurbish Grassy Flats.
“Guy has an eye for Keys architectural design that was essential for Grassy Flats,” Sexton said. “Grassy Key is the only place I could have done this. Islamorada and Key West are too pricey, and this project will result in driving up the value of the Middle Keys.”
Sexton called the project a “patchwork quilt of his life experiences.” He even joked that it “is almost a vendetta against all the cookie-cutter development” going on in the Keys.
But Sexton isn’t naïve about the degree of work and money it will take to realize his dream.
“There’s a ton of repair and electrical work that needs to be handled,” he said. “We started this process in 2018 after Hurricane Irma and we’re still working on it.”
Sexton credits Key West Rum Distillery owner Paul Menta for helping steer him on his current journey. In 2006, Sexton was participating in a kiteboarding tour for college students during spring break and one of the stops was on Smathers Beach. Shortly thereafter, he dropped out of college and moved to Key West, where he and Menta became close friends.
“Matt is one of those guys who you watch do things and you know nothing’s going to hold him back,” Menta said. “He started out teaching kiteboarding for me while in college. He even slept on a hammock on my porch. Matt always aspired to do many different things and took what he learned in watersports and in college to the next level.”
The resort’s Conch House features 10 two-bedroom units, ideal for family vacations. Each room will be decorated with Keys nostalgia, dedicated to notable figures in Conch Republic history.
“Who knows, maybe one room will be dedicated to Bum Farto at some point,” quipped Sexton, only half-kiddingly.
The Rhum House (spelled as it was centuries ago), which at one point was a private residence, will house the Barrel and Bale restaurant and the Humidor, an homage to the history of Caribbean cigar making. The old nautical steamship design will feature mahogany and painted wood, typical components for turn-of-the century architecture. Sexton envisions an ‘old smugglers speakeasy’ for the restaurant, which could open late spring in 2022.
While his environmental care is obvious, his care for employees is more subtle but just as deep. Sexton rents several houses on Grassy Key across from the resort, which he makes available to employees at lower rents than they could possibly obtain on their own.
Sexton speculates it will be another two years before the resort is on “auto-pilot” but now is deeply engaged in all phases of the development. To facilitate a bit of separation down the road and perhaps move on to his next great project, Sexton has hired long-time Keys hotelier Karen Thurman as general manager to run the resort and handle the marketing. Thurman, a Keys resident for more than 30 years, brings a wealth of hospitality experience toward oversight of the daily operations as well as the continued development at both the resort and the park.