South Florida farmers are facing a number of challenges, from pests and disease to saltwater intrusion and competition from foreign imports. The University of Florida’s Tropical Research and Education Center is using modern technology and gene sequencing to help alleviate some of these issues.
Dr. Edward “Gilly” Evans, the center’s director, said in the last 10 to 15 years, the emergence of DNA sequencing has provided new tools to plant research to assist in commercial farming.
“What we do is improve the crop by enabling it to increase its yield, enhance the flavor and try to make it resistant to various pests and diseases,” Evans said.
Pests and disease are a huge problem in South Florida farming, Evans said. He put that at the top of his list of challenges to the region’s agriculture. This has to do with the amount of imports that come through the region.
“With the trade travel and so many goods passing through, we get an average of one to two pests every month coming in that affect crop production,” Evans said.
Evans uses the example of a type of pathogen that affects some types of squash, causing rot around the head and causing a 20-30% decrease in yield. The squash naturally have little to no resistance against the disease so farmers have to rely on expensive chemical pesticides that are harmful to the environment. But scientists at the Homestead-based center were able to find a gene from a wild variety of squash that was resistant to the disease and breed squash with that gene to create a more resilient squash yield.
Another example is with papayas. Evans said South Florida had a thriving papaya industry in the early 20th century but a disease called papaya ringspot virus, which is transmitted through aphids, decreases the quality of the fruit and causes the plants to die every two years or so. Scientists at the center used the same gene-planting method to create a strain of papaya resilient to the disease.
This is not only easier on the environment, since farmers won’t have to use as many chemicals, but it also helps the agriculture industry economically.
Competition from imported fruit can put a crunch on South Florida farmers, Evans said. Because of how cheap labor is in Mexico and South America, compared to the U.S., domestic farmers are already at an economic disadvantage.
“There’s no way we can compete mango to mango. So we have to look at how can we improve the quality of the mango,” Evans said.
Evans said scientists at the center are looking to improve the smell and flavor of mangos, so that when buying domestically grown mangos, customers will get a better experience out of it, and hopefully will be willing to pay a bit more.
The center conducts research and also plays host to graduate students getting their education in plant and agriculture science. Its mission is to “develop and disseminate science based information about tropical and subtropical crops and natural resource management by conducting both basic and applied research,” Evans said.
The center was established in 1929 on donated land to address problems facing the agricultural community in South Florida, which Evans said has fairly low-nutrient soil. It’s one of 12 research and education centers strategically placed around the state by the University of Florida.
South Florida may be in need of more resistant crops soon, as Evans said the effects of climate change are already manifesting in the region. He said that saltwater intrusion as a result of sea-level rise could soon become a problem for the area’s sources of freshwater, which is primarily supplied through the Biscayne Aquifer. Another challenge is that pests, weeds, fungi and pathogens prefer warmer climates and will become more prevalent in a hotter climate, Evans said.
It can also disrupt seasonal cycles that some crops are reliant on. Evans gave the example of lychee. This fruit requires a chilly period in December and Evans said because that chill is not as intense as it once was in South Florida, not as much lychee is being produced, and some of the industry has moved north to Palm Beach County.
Climate change will add additional stressors to agriculture, and Evans and his scientists are looking to tweak crops to become more resistant to these and use less water.
The center receives some funding from the government, but it also holds its own fundraising events. Nov. 6 will be the annual “One Night in the Tropics” event, its flagship fundraiser, giving guests a chance to experience tropical-styled food, dance and entertainment. Proceeds from admission fees will go toward the center’s work as it seeks to build a new dormitory for researchers and graduate students.