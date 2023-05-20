With concerns about single-use plastic growing, the Hyatt Centric resort in Key West has embarked on an ambitious effort to reduce its use of plastic bottles and other plastic products.

The oceanfront resort recently partnered with sustainable bottled and packaged spring water company Proud Source Water and the recycling company Replenysh to have the first and only circularity recycling platform to reclaim and recycle aluminum collected on the property and the surrounding Key West community.

