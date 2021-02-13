“I decided instead of hiring someone for the front desk, that all the therapists would rotate and it would mostly be myself,” said Marissa Redding, occupational therapy assistant and director of rehabilitation at Transitions Rehabilitation. “I am so big on everyone getting that full experience.”
Redding, a competitive figure skater from a small town in Pennsylvania, graduated from a college in Boise, Idaho. She said if someone calls the office with a question, they will likely be speaking to her.
The new office, which is geared toward providing physical, occupational and speech therapy services, opens next week at 3201 Flagler Ave., Suite 512. The location is set up to provide services to adults as well as children, according to Redding. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and on weekends by appointment only. The grand opening will be the week of March 15 and will offer a free 30-minute session on the Normatec recovery system.
Redding, who has the goal of creating healthier people, stated she believes her rehab services are important because people are having to travel out of the area to find such services.
One such service they are bringing to the area is an injury prevention program for young athletes, ages 10 and up.
“These kids are playing travel ball, they are training with private trainers every day, and parents are wanting to make sure they’re not overdoing it. They want that clinical perspective on what should my kid be doing and what exercises do they need to strengthen their rotator cuff so they don’t hurt their shoulder during games,” Redding said.
She added they mostly have been working to prevent injuries as they relate to baseball.
“It’s obviously the biggest sport in our community. We live and breathe baseball and softball in our family. I’m seeing a lot of children too young being taken out of sports for a few weeks because they have [an injury that could] lead to Tommy John Surgery,” she said.
They have a saying around the office at Transitions Rehabilitation: “There’s no such thing as over-training, just under-recovery.”
Redding explained that recovery is not just getting sleep or taking time off from a sport — there’s much more to it.
“There’s tons of exercises we can do to create stability in the shoulder so that it can handle those harder throws and those faster pitches,” she said.
Redding said this does not have to be done in the clinic either. A therapist can actually work with a young athlete on the ball field.
Speaking of the recovery process, Redding stated they are also transforming the new office’s waiting room into a recovery service area featuring compression devices people can use after visiting the gym. Such devices provide the equivalent of “an aggressive message” and help with recovery as it relates to legs, hips and arms.
Redding said they are making investments in new equipment and training in order to provide the most up-to-date therapy services.
“We have so much access to so much continuing education and we are always trying to learn new things,” Redding said. “We will take the classes. We will find the experts. I don’t want anyone to feel like they are turned away. We want to complete the wellness cycle in Key West.”
Redding said people have their gym, chiropractor and nutritionist, and Transitions Rehabilitation wants to provide the therapy piece.
Transitions Rehabilitation offers a “free discovery tour” for anyone who is potentially interested in their services. The visit offers an opportunity for people who may be having a “strange pain in their knee” or “something going on with their hip” to talk to a therapist before they choose a provider or even a physician.
This free session also enables attendees to address any fears they may have about rehabilitation.
There can be a stigma that comes with physical therapy, according to Redding, and she hopes people will discuss such concerns with her staff. She said some people may have had a bad experience in the past where maybe a therapist was slow to meet with them because the therapist was trying to juggle two or three patients at a time, but that will not be happening at Transitions Rehabilitation. Therapists there meet one-on-one with their patients, she said.
What kind of difference can rehabilitation make in the recovery process?
“We had a patient come during the winter months, a snowbird, and they were used to huge facilities,” she said. “When they got through their course of treatment, they said, ‘I can’t thank you enough because I would never gotten this much time with the therapist. I feel like it sped up my recovery.’”
Why would someone pick Transitions Rehabilitation?
“I think the one-on-one personal therapy will make all the difference in your rehab,” Redding said.
Most of all, Redding wants her patients to leave their session feeling hopeful.
“When people walk in needing therapy, it’s scary,” Redding said. “You’re hurting and it feels like you’ve lost the old you, who you were prior to your injury and you are convinced you’ll never get back there, and I want after that first visit for them to get back their confidence that they can get back to what they love to do. It’s going to happen.”