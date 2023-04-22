Board room

The insurance industry employs nearly 3 million people in the United States and depends on a diverse workforce from various professional backgrounds.

 Photo provided by fizkes/iStock via Getty Images Plus

Whether your career is just beginning or you’re looking to shift gears, the insurance industry may be the right place for you. The industry employs nearly 3 million people in the United States and depends on a diverse workforce from various professional backgrounds. However, experts say that persisting myths may prevent talented job seekers from exploring these careers.

“Many job seekers have preconceived notions about what a career in insurance looks like, and they are not always accurate. The fact is that an insurance industry career offers virtually unlimited job opportunities and chances to learn, grow, benefit from new experiences and make a difference in your community,” says Carrie Martinelli, vice president of Talent at Selective Insurance.