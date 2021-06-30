If only a good team simply required hiring good people. It’s just not that easy. First, “good” is a subjective term, and second, just because people are smart, kind or highly skilled doesn’t mean they work well together.
Now more than ever in our current labor crisis, we need to pull together, depend on each other and step in to help, even when we aren’t asked. The question is how to cultivate that spirit in a labor force that is overworked and overtired.
There is a two-step process leaders can use to help teams build trust, increase job satisfaction and improve productivity:
Step 1: Team Agreements. At least once per quarter, teams should meet to talk about how they do as opposed to what they do. Regular staff meetings are often dedicated to updates, new policies and procedures and job duties. Issues like communication, shared responsibilities and job satisfaction typically fall to the wayside. With so many tasks to complete, managers sometimes forget that process is as important as product.
Team agreements on communication and protocol don’t have to happen often, but they should be done at least four times per year. Here’s how they work: Once everyone is gathered in a setting that is conducive to discussion, the manager asks the team to identify three to five of the biggest problems that get in their way. Issues like communication and competing priorities often come up. The manager should encourage discussion, ask for examples and clarify each problem so that everyone understands it.
After generating a list, the manager asks for concrete and specific agreements that would improve the situation. These are recorded on a flip chart so that everyone can see them clearly. The agreements should be specific, time sensitive and result oriented. For example, instead of agreeing that everyone will “be better about time,” the agreement should be that everyone will be ready and on the floor 1 minute prior to their shift.
The manager should repeatedly remind team members that the goal is to look for solutions, not problems. It is easy to get sidetracked into a litany of complaints with no real path toward change. The manager’s job as the facilitator is to push for even small ideas that would improve the situation.
Step 2: Accountability and Follow Up. Rest assured that everyone on the team will either forget or ignore the agreements unless they are reinforced. The most time and cost effective way of ensuring accountability is a 10 minute “check in” every other month. Here’s how a check-in works: The manager prints out copies of the agreements and asks each employee go around the table and score the team on a scale from 1 to 5 (highest is 5). Every member must give each agreement a number and explain his/her answer.
If any agreement receives less than an average score of 3, the manager should explore the item with the team by asking why the agreement isn’t sticking. The team should generate additional agreements as necessary to add to the list. These should be included in subsequent check-ins.
It is important for the manager to remind everyone that not every problem has a perfect solution. The key is to try to move the needle toward something better. Being realistic is key to the process.
Teams are no different than relationships we have with our families. They require collective self-reflections, communication and candor in order to grow. Managers are responsible not only for getting the work done, but for ensuring that the people who do it feel valued and cared for. The bottom line isn’t about production in the end — it’s about people.
