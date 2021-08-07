An Upper Keys desserts destination is under new ownership as of this month. Key Largo Chocolates & Ice Cream has been purchased by Rich and Bronna Peterson, who own another chocolate shop in North Palm Beach.
Key Largo Chocolates first opened in October 2010. The Key Largo location was previously a real estate office and was purchased by Bob and Kristie Thomas. Bob Thomas was a retired airline pilot and said during the poor economy in 2007 and 2008, the couple needed additional income. Kristie came up with the idea of opening a chocolate shop.
“She knew some about it, but I knew nothing,” Bob Thomas said. “We started from scratch.”
Kristie began making chocolates in her kitchen and took classes online to perfect the craft, later making chocolate for her daughter’s wedding and other receptions and events. Eventually they were able to open the Key Largo store with Kristie as chocolatier. More recently, an Islamorada shop was added.
Bob Thomas said he was reluctant to sell but Kristie was burned out from the business and it was best to sell for her health and happiness. He said he hopes for the store to continue “hitting on all cylinders.”
The couple plan on staying in the Keys, Bob Thomas said, and will “try to relax and do some traveling and enjoy life.” He has another business venture he wants to pursue and also wants to get back into golf and to see their grandchildren more.
The Petersons have been in Florida for more than 40 years.
Chocolate is in Rich Peterson’s blood, as his great-great grandfather was the owner of a large chocolate factory in St. Paul, Minnesota, called Ramer Chocolate. Ramer went out of business during the Great Depression, but some of the recipes are still used today at the Peterson’s Palm Beach location, and they plan to eventually bring some to the Keys stores.
Bronna said her first job in high school was at a candy store and she had always wanted to own a confectionery shop. They previously ran a summer camp and daycare center in Palm Beach in addition to the chocolate shop. When the pandemic hit, the daycare shut down and Petersons began to transition to full-time operation of the shop.
Bronna said they don’t plan to change much at the local stores.
“We love the vision that Kristie and Bob had on being involved in the community and we plan on continuing that,” she said.