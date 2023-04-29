Namaste, an expression of appreciation and respect toward another person, often accompanies yoga, and practicing yoga can extend this respect inward and outward, potentially making the world a better place.

Ten years ago this May, Kathy Shirley opened Key Largo Yoga at 99198 Overseas Highway. Now open seven days a week, its 10-year anniversary is reason for celebration with a free Saturday morning yoga class through May 20 and a party set for 5 p.m. Monday, May 22, at the Caribbean Club in Key Largo, with food, music, games and dancing.

jzimakeys@aol.com