At a time when younger entrepreneurs are finding it harder, if not impossible, to get their businesses off the ground in one of the most expensive cities in the country, Key West photographer Rachel E. Ligon has successfully staked her claim in the Southernmost City.
Ligon has shown that hard work, while taking risks, can pay off and allow a person to have a dream job in an island town. Ligon has worked her way up the ranks in the competitive Key West wedding photography business and has expanded her ventures, turning what would be hobbies for most into profitable businesses.
Ligon, a native Kentuckian, has been a professional Key West wedding photographer for more nearly 20 years. The passion for the art and business of photography began while she was a student at Northern Kentucky University, where she obtained a bachelor’s degree in photography. Through her undergraduate studies, she traveled abroad in Ireland and Italy to capture images and faces.
After moving to Key West, Ligon continued her travels and taught English as a second language in India. These travels are where her own photography style emerged, “capturing people in their environment in a very natural way,” she said, or as she puts it “photographs from the heart to highlight people at their most authentic.”
Tony Gregory offered her a job in 2004 after a brief mentorship in the fall of 2001. Like most Key West professionals, Ligon started her life in Key West balancing jobs while trying to pursue her artful passions. She has since expanded her portfolio to include opening an art gallery on Caroline Street called Key West Collective. In addition to her photography, the carefully curated collective showcases the work of some of the best local artists, artisans and authors in town.
The Key West Collective currently features 24 artists including such renowned local artists as Marky Pierson, Carrie Disrud, Debie Fritts, Nicole Miller and local celebrated authors like David Sloan. The collective also features regularly scheduled classes where people can meet and learn techniques from artists.
“The space is more than a gallery and offers a space for community,” she said.
Ligon is no stranger to branching out in the business world. In 2019, she purchased a soap and body care company, Annas EsSCENTials, calling it “not your average soap company.” Since Ligon was teenager working for the company, she has used these organic, all-natural recipes. Ligon could not pass up the purchase of this brand when the owner decided to throw in the towel. The purchase of the company was made in 2019, and she quickly brought her mother on to make it all happen. The mother and daughter duo now carry on decades of recipes and have a great time honing their craft.
In 2020, Ligon found herself without wedding photography work like many others due to the COVID pandemic. The soap company was keeping her and her mother afloat at the local farmers market, but Ligon dreamed of a place where someone could go in Key West to find artists in one space. Her lease was ending soon on her photography studio, and it just so happened across the street was the perfect storefront for her collective space.
The building sat empty for months, but Key West began to pick up after the lockdown and was starting to see some life again.
“It’s now or never, right?” Ligon recalled. She called a real estate agent, signed a lease and six weeks later opened Key West Collective in May 2021.
“I have lived many lives since coming here to Key West, and feel like this is the best chapter yet,” she said. “I am exactly where I want to be.”
Key West Collective is located at 720 Caroline St., Key West. More information and items for purchases can also be found at keywestcollective.com.