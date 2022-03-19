The one and only movie theater in the Upper Keys will continue to operate after Keys Cinema Inc. purchased the business and assets of Tavernier Cinema 5 from B&B Theaters, which previously occupied the 900-square-foot space at the Tavernier Towne Center.
Keys Cinema Inc. closed on the property on Feb. 24 and took over operations on March 1 after the conclusion of B&B’s lease at the end of February, marking the end of an era during a time of ever-altering dynamics in the film industry.
B&B Theaters, which is the sixth largest movie theater chain in the United States, shut its doors at the Tavernier location it called home from 2009 to 2022.
“We have valued our time in Tavernier tremendously and are so thankful to have been able to make great connections through bringing the magic of the movies to that community for some time. We are confident and hopeful that the location will continue to serve the Florida Keys for years to come,” said Paul Farnsworth, director of public relations at B&B Theaters.
The purchase comes in the form of a familiar face: Islamorada resident Sam Nekhaila, a local restaurateur and businessman.
Nekhaila said the movie theater likely would have been turned into retail space after B&B ended its 13-year run had Keys Cinema Inc. not stepped in.
“The mall owners said that otherwise they would have removed all the equipment and just turn it into lease space. I was happy to save it from turning into space that would just be leased out as another store. It’s something I’m glad to do because we would have lost the movie theatre. It’s the only movie theater in the Upper Keys,” Nekhaila said.
This isn’t the first go-round in the film industry for the Florida Keys resident, who originally ran the movie theater from 1999 to 2009.
“I drove to the mall to take my young son to see ‘Finding Nemo,’ and the theater was closed with a sign out front that said ‘out of business.’ So I contacted the mall owner and worked out a deal to where I basically reequipped it,” he said of the 1999 takeover.
Nekhaila then added new seats, projectors, concession stands and food items to the space before operating the location for 10 years and eventually selling it to B&B. Nekhaila will now be tasked with upgrading the space once again.
Keys Cinema Inc. will update the building’s interior and reposition its concession stand, along with introducing a revamped food menu.
“We put in a nice, quick food menu for those that come in hungry,” Nekhaila said.
Items will include hamburgers, hot dogs, pizza, pretzels, nachos and classic cinema items such as popcorn, beverages and candy.
The theater includes five screening rooms equipped with advanced audio and video technology, including Adobe Surround Sound. Each also offers chair back seating with built-in drink cup holders so moviegoers can view their favorite flicks at the maximum level of comfort.
The local businessman has high expectations for the movie theater.
“We’re going to hold the bar up high, just like we do at all of our other businesses. We kept the same, friendly crew and will be open on weekends for shows. Our staff is very well trained and will continue to deliver excellent customer service,” he said.
Nekhaila said he believes local ownership will radiate positively in the community.
“It will be good to get the kids to work, so they can learn what it is like to be self-sufficient. It also gives no reason for the community to take the long drive to the mainland because everything you can experience there you will also experience here. We are locals and we live here. Anything that is good for the community is good for us,” he said.
During a time of rising costs for various products and services throughout the country, Nekhaila noted that prices would be set at a fair, family-friendly rate.
“We will be priced reasonably lower than most other movie circuits you will find north or south of us,” he said.
Nekhaila said the establishment plans to operate on weekends, with an early showing likely taking place at 4 or 4:30 p.m. and a later showing at 6 or 6:30 p.m.
“We will bring nothing but the first running of the top new releases in the industry, including all movies released nationwide,” he said.
Residents can reach Tavernier Cinema 5’s office telephone at 305-853-7004 or visit the theater’s website at taverniercinema5.com.