Rising mortgage interest rates that have siphoned purchasing power from prospective homebuyers, combined with fewer homes on the market, pumped the brakes on the Florida Keys’ supercharged real estate industry during the first half of 2022, according to industry experts.
Still, homes throughout the island chain continued to command top dollar from January to June, with the average sale price up from last year by 40.1% in the Upper Keys, 27.3% in the Middle Keys, 21.1% in the Lower Keys and 13.5% in Key West, according to a marketplace analysis released last week by Coldwell Banker Schmitt Real Estate Company.
“As expected, the number of sales year-over-year declined in the first half of 2022 partially because the sales activity resulting from the pandemic was inherently unsustainable and more largely as a result of inflation worries and interest rate increases,” the report states.
The national average interest rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage was 5.97% as of Sept. 1, up from 3.03% a year ago, according to Bankrate, a consumer financial services company.
The Coldwell Banker Schmitt report found that Keys-wide home sales fell 25.2%, from 2,518 in the first half of 2021 to 1,884 during the same period in 2022. That said, there were more sales this year from January to June than any previous six-month period, except in 2021, according to the report.
While home sales were down, the dollar volume of sales fell only 6.1% due to a 25.5% increase in the average home sale price to $1,060,371, which is a new market high, the report states. Prices continued to rise as a result of reduced supply, with the number of properties for sale reaching a record low of 1,233 at the end of June.
The strongest part of the Keys market has been luxury homes (properties sold for more than $1.3 million), which were down only 4% year-over-year. While representing only 21% of sales, these homes accounted for 48% of the total dollar sales volume, the report states.
Jack McCabe, owner of Jack McCabe Expert Services, a Deerfield Beach-based real estate and economic research company, recently described the cool down in the South Florida housing market as a correction cycle in a Miami Herald report, where home sales decline but prices lag behind before eventually decreasing.
Elsewhere in the nation, housing prices appear to have peaked in a growing number of markets, according to a July analysis by researchers at Florida Atlantic University and Florida International University.
FAU’s Ken H. Johnson, Ph.D., and FIU’s Eli Beracha, Ph.D., rank the 100 most overvalued housing markets each month by analyzing their premiums — the percentage above the long-term pricing trend that consumers must pay in order to buy a property. The larger the premium, the more overpriced the market.
In June, premiums declined in 12 markets and average prices fell in seven. A falling premium is a classic sign of a home price peak, according to Johnson.
“The consistent increase in the number of premium downturns in our monthly reporting strongly suggests that individual housing markets are at, or will soon be experiencing, their pricing peaks,” he said. “We are at the turning point. The likelihood of significant price increases in the near future grows smaller by the day.”