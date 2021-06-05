The housing market in the Florida Keys is surging in the post-pandemic environment in terms of properties sold, average selling price and several other metrics, according to data provided by Coldwell Banker Schmitt.
The real estate firm’s owner, Brian Schmitt, who has been working in the island chain’s housing market since the 1970s, said 2020, despite the COVID-19 outbreak, was on par with some of the other hottest years he has seen in his day. But 2021, he said, is expected to “eclipse any prior years by any sort of measurement you can make.” That’s assuming that no sort of disaster will put a damper on it.
Comparing the first three months of 2020 with the same period in 2021, sales surged 66% from 639 in 2020 to 1,061 this year. The average sale price in the Keys rose 25% to $864,093. A similar housing boom was seen in 2004 and 2005, which came to a halt when Hurricane Wilma came ripping along the Keys, causing flooding and structural damage to the area, Schmitt said. The current average sale price is around what it was amidst that boom, but Schmitt believes it will be surpassed this year.
The hot market is part of a nationwide trend of exploding housing prices. According to the National Association of Realtors, the price of a single family home in American metro regions rose by 99% in the first quarter of 2021. Median home prices rose 16.2% year-over-year to $319,200.
The surge of buyers looking for property in the Keys is largely people who live in other parts of Florida looking for second homes. Because of that, a desire for proximity to the mainland caused the Upper Keys to be particularly busy at one point during the pandemic. Now Key West and the Lower Keys appear to have caught up, Schmitt said.
“It’s a different kind of buyer who’s looking in Key West,” Schmitt said.
A number of factors are driving the levels of prospective homeowners in the Keys. One aspect of it is historically low interest rates currently. But Schmitt said psychology may have more to do with it. Like any market, housing, stocks or otherwise, prices can vary widely due to public perception.
“I would say it’s a confluence of a tremendous sense of urgency on the part of buyers, which creates an environment where the fear of missing out is a driver for them,” Schmitt said.
He added that while the Keys are particularly hot at the moment, they’re not the only place people are looking to move to.
“Virtually every market in the country is hot,” he said.
But one trend being observed throughout the country is people moving south and away from ultra-expensive and densely populated cities. Schmitt used New York and New Jersey as examples of areas people may be leaving in search of “a more friendly environment in terms of climate, politics and taxation.”
Data from the 2020 census agrees with him. New York is set to lose a seat in Congress while Florida is set to gain one based on new population estimates.
Not only did the average sale price of Keys residences go up, but the cost of vacant land exploded in some areas as well — particularly in the Upper Keys, where the average sale price for lots went up from $157,000 to $340,000. Inventory is down too, as the number of properties for sale declined 31.4% from a year ago.
As of now, there’s not much of a slowdown in sight for the market. Eventually, Schmitt speculates that interest rates will begin to go up again and that could put a damper on new buying. He said many recent purchases have been with cash and buyers are redeploying money from other assets such as stock holdings or bonds to be able to secure property in the Keys. If interest rates eventually rise, that could mean some prospective buyers won’t be able to afford the purchase, but when that will start to happen is unknown.