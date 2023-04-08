The new Oceanside Safari Restaurant and Lounge on Lower Matecumbe Key as seen from the beach. ABOVE: Oceanside Safari is open daily for lunch and dinner. LEFT: A lion carving greets customers at the Oceanside Safari.
Lower Matecumbe Key has its landmark bar back. Now called the Oceanside Safari Restaurant and Lounge, the old Safari Lounge was affectionately nicknamed “The Dead Animal Bar” by Islamorada locals for its kitschy taxidermy mounts. It was a beloved Lower Matecumbe institution for decades with posted open hours from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. But, it has sat idle since September 2017 after Hurricane Irma roared ashore.
The statuesque rhinoceros once posted by the Overseas Highway ambled to a new home, as did the sculpture of a fly fisherman and his son that had graced the entry road, installed by the former owner, the late Leslie E. Tassell, who incorporated the Safari Lounge in 1981.
Warthog and eland heads, a table made from an elephant leg, a zebra pelt on the wall and photographs of African tribes and scenery comprised the Safari’s décor. Some thought the dark wood décor made it resemble a hunting lodge, and if patrons wandered to the bathrooms, they were greeted with a choice of Tarzan or Jane.
Suntex Marina Investors, which announced its acquisition in January 2022 of the Caloosa Cove Resort and Marina where the bar is located, renovated the watering hole with a new kitchen, new equipment and a landscaped private beachside lounge outside. Guests are able to enjoy food and drink indoors and outdoors served in a casual Keys style. Its website, oceansidesafari.com, says, “Every cocktail comes with a spectacular ocean view.”
The menu offers appetizers, raw bar items, soups, sandwiches, salads, tacos, burgers, entrees, desserts and cocktails. Wine by the glass and bottle is available.
According to online obituaries, Tassell, a fisherman as well as hunter, was born Feb. 2, 1908, and died March 19, 2004. He wrote a book, “Diary of an Africa Safari to Zambia.” A hunter since the late 1950s, Tassell went on at least 12 African safaris and hunting in India, Colorado and Alaska. He wrote articles published in Outdoor Life and Tales of the Ultimate Sportsman. He brought back hunting trophies and the original Safari Lounge was home for many of them. When not in the Keys or out fishing and hunting, his home in Grand Rapids, Michigan, served as his refuge.
Caloosa Cove Marina and tackle shop, as well as new accommodations, offer guests options with plenty of action or relaxation beside the ocean. Some of the old crew, such as Capt. Roy Lindback aboard the Tiki Charters and Tommy Bressler in the tackle shop, are still around.
Lindback has offered fishing from Caloosa for 28 years, and Bressler has been a cashier there for about the same amount of time.
The Oceanside Safari is open seven days a week for lunch and dinner.