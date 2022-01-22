A longtime fixture of homemade ice cream in the Upper Keys has converged into one Islamorada location. Mr. C’s Ice Cream, which previously had locations at mile markers 102 and 98, is now housed at 86701 Overseas Highway.
Owner Robert Cangelosi, 79, said the new shop was a result of he and his wife, who had each run one of the previous Key Largo locations, wanting to pare down to one location.
“My wife, she’s the one who had the idea and I’m the one that implemented it,” Cangelosi said. “She said, ‘let’s look for a place,’ and as we were riding down we noticed the place available.”
He began Mr. C’s more than 21 years ago and recalls the exact date the mile marker 98 location opened: Aug. 8, 2000. Cangelosi said he was looking for work in the Keys after the devastation of Hurricane Andrew in 1992 and found a job as a “stock boy” at Winn-Dixie. He stayed in that role for 10 years before moving to assistant manager. As for his gravitation toward ice cream, Cangelosi said he was “born into it.”
His father had been making Italian ice, and he bought an ice cream machine and began experimenting with fresh fruit.
“Making a product with all natural ingredients,” he said, a sentiment that he has stuck to as a key part of his business model.
Robert married his wife, Ashley, in 2012, shortly after the second Mr. C’s location opened at mile marker 102. Cangelosi made a few other attempts at expanding the Mr. C’s brand prior to that, news reports from the time show. He gave naming rights to an Islamorada shop in exchange for the operators purchasing his ice cream for resale, but the deal was short-lived. Another, similar arrangement was attempted at a shop in Tavernier Towne, but lasted only a few months.
Cangelosi has endured struggles in the business over the years. He said after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, which caused a downturn in tourism in the Keys, business was slow for a few years. The coronavirus pandemic, of course, has been a challenge for most businesses. Cangelosi was able to stay open and put barriers up between him, his staff and customers. They are still up due to the omicron surge.
Generally, though, business is good in the new location, he said. Many of his old customers from Key Largo are coming down, and even some old regulars who used to come up from Marathon are having an easier time getting to the closer location.
His recommendation for a first-time customer: the gelato, it’s low-fat and made from his own recipe.