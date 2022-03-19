Sunrise Studios of Marathon, a learning environment for budding musicians and a recording studio for professionals, has opened under the ownership of residents Jeff and Patty Dalton.
There are six teaching studios and a soundproof recording studio. The combination fills a void in the Middle Keys and brings opportunities to artists in the area.
“The idea came to us when our neighbors would ask us if we offer lessons,” Jeff Dalton said. “There are so many parents looking for something to do for their kids. I started teaching a few and one thing led to another. We put a survey up on our website and about 100 families have responded with interest.
“We have a Weber baby grand piano in Studio A. We have an upright piano. Both are for lessons and for professionally recording and engineering in the studio,” he added.
Sunrise Studios offers guitar, ukulele, piano, bass, drums, flute and voice lessons, toddler drumming, music theory and recording technology classes. Private and small class lessons are available. Classes for younger kids are usually a half hour and classes for older students are one hour.
“If the student is really young but has enough focus, we’ll go for the whole hour,” Dalton said. “Music teaches discipline and practice. It helps kids be better at math. It’s good for kids of all ages to build comprehension. This is something fun, educational and healthy that we’re eager to offer as a gift to the community.”
Dalton grew up in his family band, The Dalton Family Singers. He was touring the Eastern Seaboard throughout the 1970s by the age of 8.
After attending the Interlochen Arts Academy and the Peabody Conservatory of Music, he played with orchestras in Mexico and Europe, returning home for shows in New York, Atlantic City, Baltimore and Philadelphia.
He moved to Detroit in 1990 and became involved in the local jazz and Latin fusion scene. He also began teaching music while running his own software business for more than 20 years.
Dalton and wife Patty moved to the Keys full-time about three years ago. He is now a session and performing bassist who plays gigs from Marathon to Key West.
The studio does have some instruments for rent by students initially, but Dalton recommends students have their own for best practices.
“Our lessons will focus on learning how to be a ‘total musician,’ from learning to play, to reading music, proper posture, hand and practice techniques, music theory, music history and having fun,” he said.
Daniel Samess, CEO of the Greater Marathon Chamber of Commerce, welcomed the addition of music training and a recording studio to the community.
“We really didn’t have a lot of resources for musicians before Sunrise Studios. We’re excited to have them. They will fill a gap and a need in the area. We know the benefits of learning music have been proven to be very valuable for children,” Samess said.
The studio is located at 5192 Overseas Highway. For more information, visit sunrisestudiosofmarathon.com.