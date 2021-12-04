MARATHON — A recent social media announcement informed Middle Keys shoppers that the local gift shop Marooned in Marathon has reopened in its old location at 11528 Overseas Highway, after a year-long renovation that brought it up to modern resilience standards.
“The location is great. I couldn’t ask for anything more,” said Marlene Daley, who owns the shop and also the Island Gift Shop. “It’s the nicest place I’ve ever been in. I’m thrilled to be open here.”
Daley said the building is now up to modern coding, with impact windows and hurricane-resistant structures. It comes as a relief after Hurricane Irma caused heavy damage to Marooned in Marathon’s building and devastated another business she owned at the time in Key Colony Beach.
Daley has been operating stores in the area since 1998, originally owning two shops in the old Quay property in Marathon. In 2017, Marooned in Marathon shared the location with a gym and a hair salon. The side with the gym had its roof ripped off by the strong winds of Irma, but somehow Daley’s side did not. They were able to stay open but the owners of the building opted to sell it instead of repairing the damage. The shop was temporarily moved to Town Square Mall, until reopening Nov. 1 in its original location.
Daley said the newly renovated building is refreshing since in the past she’s been in “affordable, not so great locations.”
“I’ve struggled through and I’ve been in business a lot of years. We get voted best gift shop many, many times,” she said.
The KCB Store, which Daley owned and was previously located at 305 Sadowski Causeway in Key Colony Beach, was damaged so heavily that it was moved and changed to the Island Gift Shop at 12420 Overseas Highway in Marathon.
After surveying the damage of the both her stores after the hurricane, Daley said she “saw her fate” and wasn’t sure if she’d be able to open again. Now that she has both shops in stable locations she said “we think it’s going to be OK.” She’s been here for over 30 years and said although hurricanes are part of life in the Keys that they have “run me around” over the years.
Daley said since moving back in on Nov. 1, business has been “rolling” with the holidays coming up since “people know I do a bang-up job at Christmas.”