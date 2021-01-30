Viking Range LLC, a leader in residential kitchen technology, has named Destin Barkley as the 2020 Designer of the Year. Barkley is the senior interior designer of D’Asign Source in Marathon and was also named as the Viking first quarterly winner in the 2020 Viking Kitchen Design Competition. Designers from around the United States vied for the honor to become the 2020 Viking Designer of the Year.
Barkley was recognized for her work on a kitchen project during an extensive remodel of the home on Bella Mare Key, a private island off of Marathon.
“Our clients sought a kitchen they could easily entertain in while enjoying their tropical surroundings,” Barkley said. “So, we designed an open-concept kitchen and dining space to take advantage of the expansive ocean views while providing plenty of space for family and friends to participate.”
Custom details were incorporated to reflect the homeowners’ personalities and history. A pizza wood storage enclosure was created from their original dock that was destroyed in Hurricane Irma, while the posts flanking the oven were fashioned out of broken speargun spears. A 300-year-old reclaimed door from Italy serves as the pantry entrance.
Ample seating pulls up to an 18-inch island topped with book matched slabs of Celeste Mist leathered quartzite. A custom hood with hammered copper strapping atop floats above a 48-inch Viking dual-fuel range to create a focal point. A 36-inch Viking refrigerator and 36-inch freezer flank the range and provide contrast to the cabinetry.
Each cabinet was designed with a focus on functionality to provide storage for kitchen gadgets and access to appliances, including Viking dishwashers and a Viking under-counter drawer microwave.
A Mugnaini Pizza Oven from Italy was installed and covered in a split face Nuvoloso marble. The countertops feature a chiseled edge quartzite and the bar is walnut.
The great room’s proportions and views provide a spot for entertaining. Large, glass bi-folding doors open fully to an outside kitchen.
D’Asign Source is a full-service design and build firm. Its showroom is located at 11500 Overseas Highway. For information, visit http://www.dasignsource.com.