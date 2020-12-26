MARC stands for Monroe Association for ReMARCable Citizens and since 1966 the MARC House has been serving the developmentally disabled in the Florida Keys.
It is a place where remarkable citizens thrive and where locals go to get Christmas trees and pumpkins. Every year, the MARC House has around 1,600 Christmas trees, wreaths and ornaments, too.
It is also a place where people get orchids on Mother’s Day, lilies for Easter, and flowers for Valentine’s Day. They have all sorts of butterfly plants as well.
The MARC House was founded originally by parents of children with developmental disabilities back when they were not allowed in public schools, but that changed under federal law in 1974, and that is when this non-profit re-incorporated and changed its focus to helping adults with special needs.
Since that time, the MARC House has worked with approximately 500 adult clients and currently provides service to 105 in Key West and its other location in Tavernier, Executive Director Diana Flenard said.
In Key West, the MARC House has a plant and organic vegetable store, and in Tavernier, it has a thrift store where clients learn how to iron, sort, and hang clothes. The clients work from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday developing their vocational skills and getting paid for their labor.
“We have limes one day or we may have tomatoes, spinach, or kale. It depends on what’s growing at the time,” Flenard said of the Key West store. “It’s really fun to see the clients growing fruits and vegetables they can understand and maybe they can go and eat if they understand what kale started to look like before it got into their salad.”
Flenard began working with the MARC House in 1984 before getting into her current position following her late husband, Don Moore, who had been the executive director of the MARC House before he passed away from cancer. Flenard, who grew up with a physically disabled father and was involved in helping those with special needs from a young age, felt it was her job to carry on her husband’s legacy.
It was a legacy of selflessness, so much so, Flenard explained, that whenever Moore would write a letter, he utterly refused to capitalize the letter ‘i’ whenever he was referring to himself.
And that legacy continues to provide support and skillsets to ensure their clients can make it throughout their adult lives. They provide housing, training, help with getting to medical and dental appointments as well as supported living when clients have their own apartments.
“This isn’t a program where people get over whatever they have. My people don’t graduate,” said Flenard. “We feel we are helping the nicest people the best way we can in the nicest way we can.”
Flenard recounts one such client’s story she fondly remembers. A person whose parents were told by doctors that their developmentally disabled child would not make it past the age of 10 came to the group home when it first opened in 1974. That person is now 68, held a job for 25 years, and recently retired.
Government funding provides most of the money to run the operation, while the rest comes from private donations, fundraisers, and money collected from plant and thrift store sales.
Annual fundraisers include the Master Chef Classic, The Tour de Keys bike ride, and an ice-cream social.
The MARC House currently has financial needs, such as paying off the mortgages of their group homes, as well as plumbing and flooring needs. It is also looking for a generator in case of a power outage.
The MARC House can be contacted through Facebook at marchousekeywest or by visiting them at http://marchousekeywest.org. Flenard said most donations go directly toward client services. Anyone wishing to donate their time by volunteering is encouraged to contact them.
“Even though I’m the director, I could not do this without the dedicated staff that are a part of MARC. They are what keeps this place running,” Flenard said.