A new meat shop that opened recently at Plaza 103 in Key Largo has a wide range of specialty meats, cheeses and other products for sale.
Meat Shop of the Florida Keys’ owner Cesar Ayala was born and raised in Puerto Rico and went to Louisiana State University in 1995 where he graduated with a degree in animal science. He went on to work in the meatpacking industry, among other jobs, and got an MBA from Florida Atlantic University. He and his family lived in Miami Beach until recently when they moved to the Upper Keys to open the shop.
For now, it is a purely family business, and Ayala said in his years of coming to the Keys, he began to think there was a need for a local market.
“The need for something like this, quite honestly. The need for an option for the neighborhood,” he said. “I’ve been coming to the Keys since ‘98 and I’ve always liked Key Largo. The traditional supermarkets, they are what they are, but I think it was in need of something like this.”
Offerings last week included porterhouse, strip loin, picanha, flap meat, chorizo and blood sausages, among others.
Currently, the store is not even 70% stocked with the full products that Ayala plans to offer. He said he wanted to open to get the word out about the store, but plans to offer even more products such as seafood, chicken and “exotic animals,” such as rabbit, lamb, veal and gator bites. All his products are from one Florida distributor, Del Rosario, based in Medley, whose owners he’s known for 15 years.
Ayala said business has been strong so far and that he’s getting positive feedback from customers. He added that opening a business during the coronavirus pandemic has presented its challenges.
“Shortages with equipment, labor has been a challenge, but we’re getting there,” Ayala said.
Nationwide problems with the meat distribution industry have become a common issue during the pandemic. Ayala said prices of certain types of meats have remained high.
“After being in the business for 15 years, I’ve never seen prices at this level,” he said. “They’re supposed to settle. From what I hear and the data, they’re supposed to settle for certain cuts. It varies between cuts.”
Ayala owned a trading business about 20 years ago but this is his first venture into owning a brick-and-mortar retail business. For him, it’s been liberating and he said he’s “very excited.”
Throughout his business dealings, Ayala said it’s important to him to support the local community.
“Whether that’s a handyman, or fixing equipment, the first opportunity is for local people,” he said.
Ayala plans to open a store with a similar concept in Pompano Beach. For now, the Meat Shop is staffed by him and his children, but he plans to hire someone outside the family when he is able.