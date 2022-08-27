Noble House Hotels & Resorts, a hotel ownership and management group with a collection of 25 properties, has acquired 50% ownership in the historic Marquesa Hotel, and the Café Marquesa, in Key West.
Current owners and operators of 35 years, Carol Wightman, Erik deBoer and Derek deBoer, will continue to own the remaining interest in the hotel. Noble House Hotels & Resorts will operate and manage the property going forward.
Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, The Marquesa Hotel is centrally situated near Duval Street about 1 mile from the Atlantic Ocean and consists of a complex of restored Victorian homes which span over two blocks of historic Old Town. The hotel features 44 appointed rooms, three swimming pools, tropical interior gardens and the 80-seat restaurant featuring hand-crafted menus curated by Chef Graham Dailey.
“We have long admired The Marquesa Hotel and Café Marquesa for their flawless reputation and impeccable guest experience. We are so proud to enter a partnership with owners Carol, Erik and Derek,” said Jake Donoghue, CEO for Noble House Hotels & Resorts. “The addition of The Marquesa Hotel to the Noble House Hotels & Resorts portfolio reinforces our commitment to growth with on-brand, award-winning properties. We are excited to welcome the employees of The Marquesa to the Noble House family.
“Equally as excited are the team members of Marquesa’s new sister properties located in the keys, Ocean Key Resort & Spa and Little Palm Island Resort & Spa. Adding our third Florida Keys property to the collection exhibits our passion and commitment to this beloved destination.”
In 2022, Forbes’ honored the Best Hotels in Key West, highlighting The Marquesa Hotel as “The Best Boutique Hotel,” while its new sister property, Ocean Key Resort & Spa, was showcased as “The Best Luxury Resort.”