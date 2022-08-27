Marquesas

 Photo provided by The Zimmerman Agency

Noble House Hotels & Resorts, a hotel ownership and management group with a collection of 25 properties, has acquired 50% ownership in the historic Marquesa Hotel, and the Café Marquesa, in Key West.

Current owners and operators of 35 years, Carol Wightman, Erik deBoer and Derek deBoer, will continue to own the remaining interest in the hotel. Noble House Hotels & Resorts will operate and manage the property going forward.