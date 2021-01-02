ISLAMORADA — Tucked away in an oceanfront enclave under the Snake Creek Bridge as if untouched by time or Hurricane Irma, Island Grill has finally reopened.
It took great persistence to resurrect the business from the devastating 2017 storm, said restauranteur Sam Nekhaila. But his 14-hour days have largely changed to checking his stocked food supplies and streamlining operations after the Dec. 12 reopening.
“It took three years and four months to rebuild,” Nekhaila said. “We were supposed to reopen this time last year, but there were extensive delays and it wound up taking a lot longer than it was supposed to and now we are in a pandemic.”
Days ahead of the storm, Nekhaila evacuated to North Carolina. His maintenance man, Louis Indelli, stayed behind and delivered the news of the waterside restaurant’s destruction.
The powerful hurricane left the Island Grill on Windley Key and the Island Grill at Mandalay in Key Largo both a “total loss.”
“The pile of debris was really high,” Nekhaila said pointing through the isinglass in an oversized window frame toward the front of the restaurant.
Hostess Susie DeCastro, who has been working with Nekhaila for more than 13 years, said, “I’ve had people tell me that a 20-minute wait is nothing after they’ve been waiting for more than three years for us to reopen.”
The original 1980’s shack-like appearance is deceiving. The restored building has been rebuilt to withstand a Category 5 hurricane, replete with original rustic décor Nekhaila salvaged from the storm.
Of the three different seating options, the porch is most popular. The patio features industrial-sized ceiling fans to swell the ocean breezes. It’s nostalgic. The inside air-conditioned lounge offers coastal chic ambiance with shades of blue and natural textures.
The eatery is eco-friendly with cloth linens, paper to-go boxes and drinks served in reusable cups.
Island Grill, “Home of the Original Tuna Nachos,” has more offerings in an expanded menu.
Chef Chenet Rosier has created more ceviche dishes, sushi and Caribbean-inspired fare.
“We make everything from scratch here,” Nekhaila said. “You aren’t going to find another menu like this one around.”
The menu features chargrilled octopus, prime rib, filet mignon, shrimp and grits, hand-crafted burgers, Thai coconut mussels, and more.
For dog owners, there’s a beach area that also features outdoor speakers, lighting, swim stairs and a lagoon. To accommodate parties of up to 20, there is a wooden table built around a buttonwood tree. A sign hangs overhead that reads “Lou’s Beach” named after Indelli. Ample dockage extends the length of restaurant.
Nekhaila believes in the power of laughter as well as good food. He is planning on offering the comedy club again like he had when he moved temporarily to the former Bumby’s after the storm.
“We needed laughter, so we brought laughter, and we need it again, so I’m bringing it back,” he said. “Everyone loved it.”
Mainstream comedians and live music are tentatively being scheduled for January, as well as a full breakfast menu offered daily. Island Grill also hosts banquets, private parties, corporate events and weddings.
Nekhaila is hoping to reopen the Mandalay location by the end of 2021.
Island Grill is located at 85501 Overseas Highway in Islamorada. For information, find it on Facebook, visit http://www.keysislandgrill.com or call 305-664-8400.