In a step toward a more recent Florida Keys era, or at least a post-Labor Day hurricane of 1935, the Keys History and Discovery Center in Islamorada has brought on a new curator to help modernize all things historic.
Florida International University doctoral candidate in Atlantic history Megan Scallan will be bringing the museum’s database online, digitizing the museum’s archives and reaching out to community members for oral accounts of Keys history, beyond Islamorada. She’ll also be curating new interactive online exhibits.
There is much work to be done. The center’s Jerry Wilkinson Research Library is stacked with documents, manuscripts, books, maps, charts, plans, photos and bound volumes of four Florida Keys newspapers: the Free Press, Keynoter, Reporter and Key West Keynoter dating from 1963.
Scallan has forged relationships with fellow historians and research interns at FIU’s digital humanities lab equipped with scanners and cameras, from which the Islamorada-based center may benefit, according the museum’s new director, Bonnie Barnes, in an online interview.
Barnes’ recent appointment makes her the museum’s second director since its founding in 2014. Scallan is the second curator.
“I’ve worked in art museums, historic houses and a historic society since 2008,” Scallan said. “I’ve created dozens of tours, over 50 museum exhibitions, created museum databases from scratch, developed a range of collection management policies, written grants and more. ... I am here to serve the Upper Keys as best as I can with my experience and everything I will learn in the months and years to come.”
Barnes said she was pleased the Keys History and Discovery Center was able to find such an experienced curator.
Scallan moved from Boston to South Florida in 2015 to persue her Ph.D.
“I thought that going beyond a second master’s degree would help me better understand exhibits and collections and communicate more effectively with the public,” she said.
Scallan is to begin editing her dissertation in history, which she expects to complete soon.
Richard Russell, president of the Keys History and Discovery Center, said there are new goals in place.
“The top goals are creating an interactive, self-guided tour of existing exhibits guided by QR codes,” he said. “The second objective is to begin focusing on capturing the post-1935 history of the Keys using, wherever possible, primary sources. Our vision is to create a series of thematic exhibits using video vignettes of folks who have been instrumental in making history. Thirdly, we see this as a way of activating and energizing the board of directors. We consider these objectives and the new administration as a panacea for all of our concerns.”
The board of directors is looking forward to the museum’s new direction yet remains thankful to the founding staff, Russell said.
“We remain indebted to (former director) Jill Miranda Baker and (former curator) Brad Bertelli for doing an outstanding job of leading the center from infancy forward,” Russell said.
The center will host more events and engage local schools and the community more.
“It will take us getting our feet wet. We have big plans,” Barnes said. “The museum is absolutely stunning, but the ability to engage the audience isn’t here. We need to engage locals and visitors alike so the remainder of the visitors who don’t frequently come visit us, will have a reason to come back.
“We will be hosting more events and right now, we have a great exhibit, ‘Where the Sea Retreats,’ with beautiful works by Cuban artist Carlos Guzmán. I’m toying with the high tea, and other ways to bring people in more often. We can open our space and make it available to the community and maybe using it for private parties. We’re looking at all opportunities. We can maybe offer a murder mystery night, a Girl Scouts sleepover. We want to make this a place where everyone wants to go, and we’re putting the right people on the bus to make this happen.”
Barnes credited Scallan as being a wealth of knowledge and the board of directors as “being vested” in the center and area.
“It will be a combination of volunteers and staff who take care of the house,” she said. “We’re going to make it happen. It’s the stories of the entire Florida Keys history that we can do and capture and fill 7,500 square feet with. We’ll do traveling exhibits and educational programs in schools. I’m looking at bringing in external help.”
The Keys History and Discovery Center is located at 82100 Overseas Highway on the property of the Islander Resort, mile marker 82, oceanside. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. For more information, call 305-922-2237.