The site of former Islamorada landmark restaurant and marina has been purchased by local entrepreneurs who plan to rebuild and revitalize the property and return it to its iconic status.
George and Dorothy Hertel are the founding owners of Islamorada Fish Company and, along with their son Charles and Bob Lee and Mica Perry, have purchased the location at 79786 Overseas Highway, just across from Bud N’ Mary’s Marina and next to the Tea Table Fill Bridge.
A press release from the ownership group said the property was originally developed in 1938 as Fowler’s Fish Camp, one of the first marinas in Islamorada. It was later home to Papa Joe’s Restaurant, Bar and Marina.
That structure was demolished in 2011 and the lot has stood vacant ever since. Islamorada resident Bob Johnson ran the marina on the property with his wife in the 1990s and 2000s. He said Ed Fowler was the original owner who developed Papa Joe’s into a famous restaurant and marina. Johnson said Fowler was a “piece of Keys history” who built cabins along the property and had his own map of Florida Bay. Johnson described the old eatery as an “old-fashioned type of saloon,” the kind of which you don’t find many in the Keys these days.
To Johnson, the Papa Joe’s of old represented a bygone era in the Keys.
“The time that I owned it was part of, I believe, a golden era,” he said. “It was a time before the Keys became totally materialistic.”
Johnson describes fondly the memories he has of doing business in that prime location roughly halfway between Miami and Key West and said the area was “colorful” in those days. He added that there was a great sense of camaraderie and community.
Johnson’s hope is that the new owners are able to recapture the history and flavor of Papa Joe’s.
“I hope it maintains its own character and identity,” he said, adding that he has faith in the new owners to do that.
Charles Hertel, who is a fishing charter guide that works out of Bud N’ Mary’s, echoed that sentiment and said the goal of the new ownership is to restore the location close to what it previously was, a place for locals to gather and feel at home and for guests to the Keys to get a taste of the flavor of the islands.
Hertel grew up just up the street from where Papa Joe’s used to stand and used to go to the lot for shark fishing after the building was demolished. He recalls over the years his father, George, and some of the longtime fishing guides he works with reminiscing fondly about the old Papa Joe’s restaurant. George was close friends with a previous owner.
“Just watching all these people fishing and then looking over at that property vacant, how is it just sitting there? If someone is going to do something about it, we will,” Charles Hertel said.
Hertel stressed that a sense of community and history will be key aspects to the new location’s decor.
“We’re just trying to rebuild history. Islamorada is such a special place and more people are starting to figure that out,” he said.
Hertel said all construction will be performed by local companies in an effort to keep the project’s impact as close to the Islamorada community as possible.
The new business is expected to open in 2023. A website set up by the owners has a clock ticking down by the second to the new restaurant and marina’s opening. The group is inviting residents to present pieces of Keys history, such as photos, memorabilia or merchandise, for possible inclusion on the property and email them to info@papajoeswaterfront.com.