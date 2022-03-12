Housing sales in the Florida Keys are booming and the newest entry into the real estate market in the Middle Keys, Seafarer Realty LLC, is joining the burgeoning fray. Broker-owner Alexia Mann has ambitious plans to not only capitalize on the lucrative sales opportunities for her firm, but to also expand and potentially reshape the local real estate service business.
Like so many, Mann and her family came to the Keys on vacation in 2017 and instantly fell in love. She appreciated the small-town aspect, compared to West Palm Beach, where she was born and raised, and Atlanta, Georgia, where she and husband Josh were in jobs they weren’t enjoying.
Mann earned her real estate license in 2017 in Atlanta but only dabbled in that environment before moving to the Keys a month before Hurricane Irma hit. She’d been hired by Island Breeze Realty as an agent, but after Irma, with so much uncertainty in the housing market, migrated to Keller Williams RE in Key West for a short time for potentially better sales opportunities.
But the housing market remained unsettled post-Irma, so she eventually returned to Island Breeze. But Mann’s plan didn’t end with remaining an agent. Rather, she sought to become a broker-owner herself and launch a service-oriented business grounded in both her own skills and sales successes
Mann has built Seafarer from the ground up. She took no loans to establish the firm, instead saving and working up to three jobs simultaneously just to help realize her dream and make her way in the Keys, until she secured her broker license in 2019.
The real estate business in the Keys is highly competitive, with major firms like Coldwell Banker Schmitt, Berkshire Hathaway and Ocean Sotheby’s dominating sales, but Mann remained undeterred. She has been in the Top 50 agents in sales for three years running and closed $14 million in sales last year alone.
She cautions that neither buyers nor sellers “should go it alone” in today’s market because “it will almost always go wrong.” She added that with the wealth of information available to buyers and sellers, those she works with today are more knowledgeable and better prepared.
Mann said that many buyers and sellers — upwards of 75% — also don’t use the same agent for multiple transactions in the Keys, often because of bad experiences. She, however, boasts of her repeat customers.
“You probably wouldn’t want a ‘shade-time mechanic’ working on your car. The same holds true for buying or selling a home,” she said.
Mann hopes her emphasis on service and education will serve the business well.
“I need to know everything about a property I’m listing and do the research,” she said. “If a buyer doesn’t understand what a ROGO (Rate of Growth Ordinance) is, I’ll sit them down and explain everything about it.”
Located in Town Square Plaza in Marathon, Mann’s firm currently employs four agents and has an onsite lender. While she’s started small, she has lofty plans to expand to 10 agents by year end.
“I want this to be slow growth, but eventually I’d like to expand up the coast of Florida and perhaps even go further,” she said. “I believe what I have to offer will help agents be better and more helpful to their clients.”
And as a broker, Mann clearly recognizes that giving back must be part of her overall formula. That’s why she’s been active with nonprofits like Presents in Paradise and Wesley House — where she spearheaded a Middle and Lower Keys Association of Realtors program that resulted in 40 Keys families receiving gas cards and presents at Christmastime. That work led her to becoming MLKAR’s secretary last year and its chair for the organization’s Young Professionals Network, which fosters building better leaders in the community.
“I moved to the Keys at a rough time with only $3,600 and received a lot of help from the community after Irma,” she said. “So many people were kind to us. Now it’s time for us to give back.”
Wayne Carter, CEO of MLKAR, raves about Mann.
“She has done a great job on our board the last two to three years, was Realtor of the Year in 2021 and is heavily involved in outreach and education for MLKAR. Her husband, Josh, was also affiliate of the year in 2021 with his home inspection company,” Carter said. “She is great.”
As part of that giving spirit, the brokerage donates 5% of its profits to a local charity.
Mann recognizes the housing market in the Keys is virtually closed to first-time homebuyers and even median-income families. She suggests placing a moratorium on vacation rental licenses, but admits that alone wouldn’t be enough, just a start.
“Homeownership has proven to help build better communities,” she said. “We need to do what we can to support that. “Restrictions on downstairs enclosures has really impacted service workers in the Keys and with land limitations here, we’ll run out of workforce housing options soon, too”.
Mann is an active member of the Greater Marathon Chamber of Commerce, has earned Graduate, Realtor Institute and At Home with Diversity designations, and is a certified Military Relocation Professional.