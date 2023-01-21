2023 is off to a roaring start, and according to a recent YouGov poll, 37% of Americans have set a goal to accomplish this year. Whether you made a resolution or not this year, upgrading your tech can help you be more productive. Here are several ways to refresh and update the tech in your life this year.
1 Reset Passwords
With cyber fraud and security threats always present and ever changing, it’s a good periodic practice to set new passwords on all your accounts. From social media accounts to bank accounts, make it a habit to reset your passwords every few months to prevent fraudulent activity.
2 Upgrade Your Smartphone
The average American is forecasted to keep their smartphone for more than two and a half years, according to Statista. However, more regular upgrades may benefit you. Upgrading your smartphone will allow you to utilize enhanced security features, better battery life, faster performance and the latest 5G network. For example, the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G smartphone packs a punch with a 5000mAh battery, 15W fast charging, 13 megapixel front-facing camera and triple-lens rear camera. New and existing T-Mobile customers can get the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G for free with 24 monthly bill credits when adding a line on a qualifying plan in stores and online at www.t-mobile.com/cell-phones/brand/samsung.
3 Purge and Delete
If a new smartphone isn’t in the budget quite yet, there are a few ways you can refresh your phone to give it new life and improve performance. First, remove all large files taking up space. Next, clear your storage and internet browser history to speed up your phone. Apps that track your activity tend to drain your battery life. Delete apps you haven’t used in more than six months. If you’re still at full storage, try uploading items to a cloud provider or your computer and reset your smartphone.
4 Enhance Your Network Experience
The network your phone uses may need a major upgrade, and now there’s a way to test out another wireless provider’s network before making the switch. T-Mobile’s Network Pass allows you and your family to keep your current wireless provider, compatible phone and phone number and try out T-Mobile’s network free for three months. You’ll get access to T-Mobile’s largest 5G network and the ability to compare your network performance to pick the best carrier for you. This can be done online via an app, without having to go into a store.
5 Revamp Your Workspace
Whether your workspace is a traditional desk from home or the office, on your feet or in a vehicle, make sure you have all the necessary tools to help you work smarter, not harder this year. Upgrade your workspace setup to be more ergonomically friendly — making sure your head and neck are straight, you have a chair with lumbar support and your computer monitor is about an arm’s length away. Invest in a Bluetooth headset and get your work apps connected to your smartphone so you can take calls and send important documents on the go.
Give your tech an upgrade and you’ll see success throughout the year.