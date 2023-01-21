Phone

Upgrading your tech can help you be more productive.

 Photo provided by JLco-Julia Amaral/iStock via Getty Images Plus

2023 is off to a roaring start, and according to a recent YouGov poll, 37% of Americans have set a goal to accomplish this year. Whether you made a resolution or not this year, upgrading your tech can help you be more productive. Here are several ways to refresh and update the tech in your life this year.

1 Reset Passwords