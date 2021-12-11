A new outdoor vendor market has been running every Tuesday since Oct. 26 and will continue through March, hosting small business owners from the Florida Keys and mainland looking to sell their local products.
Dubbed the Duck Key Paradise Open Market, the Middle Keys bazaar is organized by local resident Rosa Perez, owner and operator of The Cheese Lovers, which has a stand at the market. The market is hosted on the grounds of Club Duck Key on San Juan Street from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
It’s similar to a farmers market, Perez said, but is not titled as such since its products are too diverse for that label.
“I know in the old times everything was called ‘farmers market,’” Perez said. “But in the description, ‘farmers markets’ are supposed to sell things that could come from a farm.”
But the open market has more. Along with Perez’s cheeses (she said she’s known in the Keys as “the Cheese Lady”), they have salamis, olives, Mediterranean and Indian food, jewelry, art, clothing, house plants, seafood and dog food, she said. Some vendors come from as far away as Fort Lauderdale and Miami. Local businesses, such as Islamorada Coffee Roasters, also set up shop there.
The Duck Key market began this year, but grew out of a group that previously organized a farmers market in Key Colony Beach starting about eight years ago and was disrupted by Hurricane Irma and construction around the area where it was being held. Perez helped to organize that market as well and said it’s largely the same group that puts on the one on Duck Key.
Perez became involved in Key Colony Beach when the man who had been organizing the markets previously didn’t want to do the work anymore, since he lived on the mainland. Sensing something would be lost in the small city, Perez asked if she could step in, saying “our community is asking for the farmers market.”
Perez said markets such as the one on Duck Key offer a chance for people to gather in outdoor space and to support local small businesses. She compared it to markets that have been more common in Europe for a long time, featuring smaller businesses, bakeries and cheesemakers that bake or make fresh products every day.
“Families go. They take their dogs. It’s just a nice place to get together with friends,” she said of the Duck Key market.
Perez started her own business, The Cheese Lovers, about six years ago. She is the sole full-time operator but gets some help from her husband and son as well. She carries mostly imported cheese in the varieties of gouda, cheddar, truffle, brie and bleu and made from cow, sheep and goat milk. She currently sells the cheese that was named best in the world last year.