Ho Ho Ho ...
Pak Mail in Key West sends just about anything, anywhere, according to store owner John Strong, who uses FedEx, UPS and the U.S. Postal Service during the holidays, instead of reindeer.
The store once shipped a painting to Mongolia and another time the late local developer and preservationist David Wolkowsky shipped a huge glass case of stuffed birds, so when they say they will ship just about anything, they mean just that, as long as it is legal to ship.
The store, located at 1200 Fourth St. and operating from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, is ranked in the top 10 in the Pak Mail franchise world (10 of 300). They also offer free pickup service on the island for anything too big or awkward for customers to deliver to the store.
“We ship, we pack, we insure. We do everything that’s involved from getting items from point A to point B,” Strong said.
They can even handle freight items topping 150 pounds or longer than 10 feet. They can create custom wooden creates and provide quotes for shipping over the phone, Strong added.
Pak Mail insures items up to $100,000 in general. The store even shipped a painting collection from this location for legendary playwright and Key West resident Tennessee Williams.
What’s the most bizarre thing they have ever shipped?
Strong paused before letting out a pretty good laugh.
“You’d be surprised at the things people leave behind in their hotel room,” he said. “Let’s just leave it at that.”
When it comes to shipping during the holiday season, Strong urges “the sooner the better.” It can take about a week to get something to California, three to four days to Chicago and about two to three days to Atlanta. He said international shipments have been most affected by the coronavirus pandemic and are much tougher to estimate in terms of arrival.
The U.S. Postal Service, FedEx and UPS can get pretty overwhelmed the closer it gets to Christmas, Strong said.
He says customers ideally should make sure to fill in every part of a box they want to be shipped and to not leave any empty spaces, so the box corners don’t get damaged. If not, Pak Mail can fill in those empty spaces with shipping peanuts or bubble wrap.
“It’s cheaper too if you can cut the box down and make it smaller. You get charged on the weight and the size,” Strong explained.
Strong also said that if you wish to have something insured, do not use a used box. FedEx, UPS and the U.S. Postal service will deny any insurance claims when an old cardboard box is used instead of a new one.
Originally from Canada, Strong describes the business as a “good fit” for him. He admits part of his success has to do with being in a such a transient area with so many shipping needs, but he adds that building relationships with customers is key.
“They trust us and we trust them,” he said.
Once a customer in New York called Strong and needed a painting from his home in Key West shipped to him. The customer overnighted his house key to Strong, along with the security code, and Strong picked up the item and shipped it him.
Other services offered at the store include fingerprinting, passport photos, money orders, Western Union money transfers and notary public services. The store also offers boxes, tape and packing materials for those who prefer to handle shipping themselves. U-Haul rental is another part of his business, which has been booming with the recent turnover in the area.
No doubt, things are busy this time of the year. ‘Tis the season.
“It will get busier each week as we get closer to Christmas,” Strong said.
Although, some will still insist on coming in on the 24th and trying to get something delivered by the next day.
“Don’t be one of those, although we love that,” Strong said.