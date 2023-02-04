Representatives from The Key West Harry S. Truman Foundation, Historic Tours of America and Suburban Propane held a donation presentation at The Harry S. Truman Little White House in Key West. Mayor Teri Johnston was also in attendance. The effort is part of Suburban Propane’s SuburbanCares initiative in communities across the nation.
Suburban Propane Partners L.P., a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and related products and services, has collaborated with Historic Tours of America to provide funding to The Key West Harry S. Truman Foundation, a nonprofit that supports The Harry S. Truman Little White House through programming and community outreach.
On Jan. 24, Key West Mayor Teri Johnston joined representatives from Suburban Propane, Historic Tours of America and The Key West Harry S. Truman Foundation at a donation presentation at The Harry S. Truman Little White House. The donation is made in support of foundation’s mission to preserve The Harry S. Truman Little White House.
“The City of Key West appreciates the generosity of Suburban Propane by supporting historic venues like the incredible Harry S. Truman Little White House,” Johnston said. “This is a shining example of our Key West vision statement for 2023 ‘Honoring our past while preparing for the future.’”
Originally constructed in 1890 as naval officers’ housing, The Harry S. Truman Little White House is the only presidential museum in Florida. The Key West Harry S. Truman Foundation supports preservation of the historic house, programming and community outreach, working toward its restoration to the 1949 period of historic significance. The museum continues to host presidents, dignitaries, and world leaders alike.
“(The company’s) SuburbanCares (initiative) is dedicated to giving back to the communities in which we live and operate. We are honored to help preserve the rich history of our country through a donation to The Key West Harry S. Truman Foundation,” said Nandini Sankara, spokesperson for Suburban Propane. “It’s the support of organizations like these that enable us to protect our national treasures for future generations to learn from the past.”
Historic Tours of America works with The Harry S. Truman Little White House as part of the company’s historical tour offers and uses clean-burning propane for 90% of its fleet, including its Key West operation and throughout the country.