Group photo

Representatives from The Key West Harry S. Truman Foundation, Historic Tours of America and Suburban Propane held a donation presentation at The Harry S. Truman Little White House in Key West. Mayor Teri Johnston was also in attendance. The effort is part of Suburban Propane’s SuburbanCares initiative in communities across the nation.

 Photo provided by Suburban Propane

Suburban Propane Partners L.P., a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and related products and services, has collaborated with Historic Tours of America to provide funding to The Key West Harry S. Truman Foundation, a nonprofit that supports The Harry S. Truman Little White House through programming and community outreach.

