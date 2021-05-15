Among the Steve Millers living in the Florida Keys, most residents know or at least have heard on-air personality and pillar in the Lower Keys community Steve Miller, a self-proclaimed “bon vivant.”
“There are at least four Steve Millers in the Keys,” Miller said. “A while ago, there was a Steve Miller who was diagnosed with cancer. I got a bunch of phone calls and emails asking if I was OK, but it wasn’t me. It was Steve Miller, the bass player. It turns out, he’s OK. He’s totally recovered thankfully.”
Miller’s mirthful voice has been broadcast on US1 Radio throughout the Keys for decades. He plans to continue disc jockeying on a part-time basis now that he’s taken the helm of the Lower Keys Chamber of Commerce as executive director. He replaces Dave Turner who was hired as Key Colony Beach’s new administrator.
“Big Pine is a comeback story. There are programs coming along, workforce housing coming along. There are a lot of good things happening here,” Miller said.
Miller is intimately familiar with the Big Pine Key-based chamber of commerce. He’s served three times as president of the board of directors. About his new gig he says he’s excited to be even more involved in the community and better serve local businesses that have proven to be resilient after surviving 2017’s Hurricane Irma and 2020’s COVID-19-abbreviated year.
“It’s just weird times right now,” Miller said from the chamber’s visitor’s center last week. “We’re still really busy here.”
Miller was referring to the high tourism season that seems to be lingering into May. Snowbirds and visitors typically drop off dramatically after Easter in a non-pandemic year.
“I know it sounds cliché, but I see some exciting times ahead. We’re working on new programs and bringing back some older events that have fallen by the wayside like the radio auction and the business walkabout,” he said.
Miller’s long-time friend Darcy Wadsworth, who serves on the Lower Keys Chamber of Commerce board, said she’s happy he is the new director.
“We really are extremely excited. We think he’s going to do a great job,” she said. “He’s already made some positive changes in the short time he’s been there. We’re starting our events back up post-COVID and looking for ways to service our members and get back out in our community and host events. We have a lot of events coming up on the roster that Steve has been helping us organize and plan. He’s very personable and he has a wide audience as a radio host. He’s a great guy.”
Miller volunteers with the Lower Keys Rotary Club, where he served as president twice. He is also a member with the Monroe County Parks & Recreation Advisory Board, the Big Pine Athletic Association and the Jose Wejebe Foundation. On stage at Key West’s Waterfront Playhouse, Miller acted in six plays before COVID-19 temporarily halted productions.
“Most of the stuff I do is pretty easy. It just looks like a lot. I love where I live and I want to make things better,” he said.
Dubbed by many locals as the “unofficial mayor” of Big Pine Key, Miller describes his hometown as a family-friendly paradise.
“We have a wildlife refuge and 100-acre woods that makes this place so great,” he said. “It’s not the attractions that make Big Pine great, it’s the people and the nature.”
Leslie Valant, president of the Lower Keys Chamber of Commerce board, said Miller’s charming personality is sure to bring the chamber success.
“With how many people he knows and how long he’s lived here in the community, he’s going to do great things,” she said. “We are appreciative to have him on our team. Steve is community oriented. He does a lot with many foundations and other groups and makes things better.”
Miller said he is looking forward to hosting the popular Lower Keys Chamber of Commerce Dolphin Tournament that runs June 4-6.
“It’s a great event with big money prizes. I won’t be fishing. My idea of trolling is driving through the Long John Silver’s drive-through,” he said.
In July, Miller will emcee the 37th annual Underwater Music Festival off Looe Key Reef, a tradition he has long participated in and thoroughly enjoys.
“Looe Key is beautiful. What better way to celebrate it than with music? There are certain songs that lend themselves to being heard underwater,” he said.
Miller came to the Keys from Indianapolis in 1984 to surprise a friend, and in turn, his friend surprised him by leaving town shortly thereafter. Miller stayed.
For information about Lower Keys Chamber of Commerce events, visit http://www.lowerkeyschamber.com, call 305-872-2411 or email executivedirector@lower keyschamber.com.