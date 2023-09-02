Strand

The historic Walgreens building on Duval Street sold recently for $5.264 million. The building later housed the Strand Theater and Ripley’s Believe It or Not Odditorium.

Miami-based Orion Real Estate Group purchased the historic Walgreens building on Duval Street for $5.264 million on Aug. 23.

The building, located at 527 Duval St., is the former Strand Theater, which opened in the early 1920s and later became home of the Ripley’s Believe It or Not Odditorium in 1993.

