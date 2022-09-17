For musicians and creators in the Upper Keys, there’s a new show in town. Jordan Bobick, founder of Higher Ground Music and Video Production, has opened a music and video recording studio in Key Largo at 100690 Overseas Highway especially catering toward the rap and hip-hop industry.

“We’re greatly looking forward to having artists of every genre and demographic to join us in the studio, but we are looking to foster the rap, hip-hop, R&B, reggaeton, soul and gospel communities, especially as these artists lack representation in the Keys. I want to be the first and new home of these artists to allow them a pathway to finding paid, live events down here,” Bobick said.

