Two decades ago John Hadfield vacationed with friends in Acapulco, where they didn’t need to look very far to find water adventures.
“The beaches of Mexico were a constant parade of people walking up and trying to sell you trinkets and excursions,” remembers Hadfield, whose friends booked a scuba trip — assuring the tour guide that all four of them were certified.
“Wait a minute,” Hadfield thought. “Jacques Cousteau scuba dives. Marine biologists scuba dive. Not me. But everyone said, ‘Don’t worry, just don’t stop breathing, keep your regulator in your mouth, and we’ll all stick together.’”
At 15 feet down, visibility wasn’t great. He lost track of his friends instantly. Was he even breathing correctly through the regulator, he wondered? He knew if he got into trouble, he’d be doomed. So he made his way back up the line and into the boat. But the dive stuck with him, even after he returned home to the Philadelphia area.
“I tried to do something, and I failed to do it,” he said. “So I decided to go take a course and get certified.”
However, his real passion for diving was ignited on his first trip to Key West shortly thereafter in 1998.
“Once I got in the water here in Key West with dive gear on, it was a very different experience,” he said. “My first line in my log book was, ‘This is why I took up scuba diving.’”
Today Hadfield, a diving fanatic, is the owner of Sea, Key West. The watersports shop opened near the Historic Seaport in mid-December 2020 and sells everything from paddleboards and spearfishing gear to snorkeling, free diving and scuba equipment. In a what sounds remarkably like his first scuba excursion, Hadfield decided to take the plunge in difficult conditions.
“Of course, we recognize the challenge going into this during the COVID pandemic,” he said, “but at the same time, it’s an opportunity get your feet under you and get a good understanding of your operation before you start getting busy.”
In his shop on Caroline Street, Hadfield greets customers with Maxine, a rescue parrot, virtually glued to his shoulder. If you get a “hello” out of Maxine, consider yourself lucky.
“She talks on her own terms,” laughed Hadfield, “not on mine.”
With the warmer weather, customers are increasingly finding their way down to the store, where they encounter Freddy, a dapper skeleton perched outside on the golf cart used for local deliveries. (Freddy’s “girlfriend,” Lisa Bone-ay, charms customers inside.) No worries, though. Hadfield — not Freddy — will show up on your doorstep with your must-have Orca goggles.
Sea, Key West carries brands such as Tusa, IST Diving System, Hammerhead Spear Guns and A.B. Biller in depth. You’re not likely to find paddleboards anywhere else — or one-off items like skateboards, which are not just for kids anymore.
“Skateboards are flying off the shelves,” Hadfield said. “Last week a group of guys from the Coast Guard bought them because they wanted an easy way to get around town.”
In embarking on Sea, Key West, Hadfield was not flying entirely blind. Since he and his wife, Elaine McHale, fled bad weather and moved to Key West seven years ago, Hadfield has managed local watersports shops — although the idea of starting his own was always percolating in the back of his mind. When the city shut down in the wake of COVID last year, Hadfield was furloughed with pay.
“I had a lot of time on my hands, but didn’t find myself entertained by watching the ‘Tiger King’ or taking gourmet cooking lessons or learning to play an instrument,” he said.
Hadfield missed selling watersports equipment and, above all, talking to customers who shared his interests.
“The next thing I knew I was on LegalZoom, getting an LLC and licenses, and reaching out to vendors,” he said.
When the shop brought back its staff in June, Hadfield returned to his job, which had lost its luster. McHale, a family and addiction counselor with a local non-profit, urged her husband to jump.
“He was miserable when he returned to work, and I said, ‘there’s your answer. It’s time to go and work for yourself,’” she said.
Hadfield is developing a near encyclopedic knowledge of watersports equipment. Even before they had a space for the shop, the couple began accumulating merchandise in their spare room. They passed out stickers and koozies to friends with the shop logo, which McHale designed. She developed their website on Wix; a marketing expert helped them optimize its searchability — as a result, customers throughout the country now find them online. The name Sea, Key West was Hadfield’s inspiration. He wanted Key West in the name, and liked the see/sea double entendre, throwing in the comma to make it a location.
“The hardest part of all this was finding a space,” Hadfield said.
They had to give up the idea of buying a shop when bank after bank turned them down for a loan. With businesses closing, lenders were reluctant to back a new venture going forward. Still, the couple were edged into leasing and fell back on their savings to make it happen.
Hadfield aims to make Sea, Key West more than just a place to buy equipment.
“We’ve put in a coffee bar, and we have TVs tuned to sporting events,” he said, “and you can use our tools and workbench to tinker with your equipment.”
He’d like it to be a place where customers can hang, swap stories and find comradery — a “Cheers,” if you like, for the watersports crowd.
Watersports enthusiasts increasingly view the shop as a destination. Dive shops send customers to Sea, Key West for equipment they don’t carry — or for specialty products like webbed Darkfin gloves, only otherwise available online.
In the meantime, Hadfield lives by a mantra he saw in a meme — one that’s a perfect line for a scuba diver: If you’re not in over your head, then how do you know how tall you are?
“I love that,” he said. “If I didn’t take this risk I’d be wondering how tall I am for the rest of my life.”
The shop, located at 720B Caroline St., Key West, is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. For information, call 305-741-7490 or visit http://www.seakeywestlocal.com.