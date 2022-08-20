After celebrating the one-year anniversary of successful operation in Key Largo, the Italian Food Company has opened a second restaurant to offer Islamorada its own “passport” to Italy.

Co-owners Tony and Isis Wright’s vision for the Italian Food Company, with locations at 98070 Overseas Highway and 82779 Overseas Highway, was for customers to feel as if they are visiting an eatery in Italy.

