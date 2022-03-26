It’s one thing to migrate to the Florida Keys because you fell in love with it while vacationing here, and it’s another to purchase a Middle Keys marina without any previous experience running that type of business. But to do both, squarely in the middle of a raging pandemic, is quite another thing.
Gary Hawkins did just that, purchasing the well-established Shelter Bay Marina and Storage from previous owners Brock and Karen Leggo, Steve Bucholt and Valerie Eagen in January 2021. But it was less than three months into the pandemic that he and business partner Chad Miles made the decision to purchase the marina.
Neither had any experience with the marina and boat storage business, except for renting boats themselves. Hawkins had been director of sales at Phillips Health Care in Indiana, while Miles was Hawkins’ neighbor, family friend and a technology expert. Both were avid fishermen and frequent visitors to the Keys and were looking for a new path to follow.
Miles suggested they search for a marina in Florida so they could fulfill both their personal and business passions. The opportunity they were searching for presented itself and after several months, they “dove in” on a venture they believed would be a wise investment.
Coincidentally, another Indiana friend, Charles “Shorty” Whittington, who also had no marina management experience, purchased the White Marlin Marina, right up the street from Shelter Bay, in August 2020. So, they all learned from each other and their experiences along the way.
Hawkins maintains that in this business, customer service is what makes or breaks it. “Providing an experience for a fair price” is what he calls it. But he also admits making this purchase amidst COVID with so many people struggling “gave him pause.”
“There were a lot of unknowns,” he said. “There was nothing going on here between May 2020, when we found the marina listed for sale on the internet, and January 2021, when we closed. I kept asking myself, ‘What’s going to happen?’ But if I knew then what I know now, I would have bought everything I could back then.”
Both Hawkins and Miles, along with their wives Amy and Jenny, are all from Batesville, Indiana, a town comparable to Marathon in terms of population — about 10,000 residents — and in a culture of friendliness found so often in Midwestern towns. Those aspects appealed to them as did that several holdover employees of the marina were also Midwesterners themselves.
“The previous owners established both a good clientele and a strong staff,” Hawkins said. “We didn’t change anything for about six months.”
They say they are fortunate to have maintained long-time, valued staff members, such as Jeff Tipsword and Aaron Hillegas, who are important parts of the business.
But since then, change and customer service enhancements have resoundingly changed.
They have invested heavily in the marina, remodeling the office, constructing a dock master office, purchasing five new golf carts, installing a security system —there wasn’t one previously — and extending internet service throughout the property. But perhaps the most innovative change was launching the “Speedy Dock” app, so owners of boats in storage could schedule their launch electronically.
This had a ripple effect on the business. Previously, if a customer wanted to launch, they would call and paperwork would travel from the main office to the yard crew and back across the 10-acre property.
“This was very time-consuming,” Hawkins said. “My people spent so much time walking paperwork back and forth every day. Our customers love the app because when they book a launch, they get a text message confirmation and our dockworkers manage it electronically, without all that paper.”
Shelter Bay Marina has maintained a 90% boat storage occupancy through most of the ownership change. They also offer full-service repairs on boats and engines, specializing in Mercury and Yamaha. Hawkins feels fortunate to have found new service manager Sean DeCosta, who came from the automotive repair business and is “elevating the service department appreciably.” Hawkins correctly anticipated a slowdown in acquiring parts, so he says he is well-stocked with the largest parts inventory in the Keys, which they tripled since the acquisition.
But like any other business, even more challenges have emerged, especially rising costs.
“Insurance, operating expenses, fuel, equipment maintenance have all gone up,” Hawkins said. “We maintain a $650,000 forklift which has about a 10- to 12-year life expectancy. Salt air kills equipment over time. It all adds up.”
And even though storage rates have not increased in the 15 months he’s owned the business, that’s on the horizon, too.
COVID, however, has impacted the ability to acquire new boats and engines, so sales so far haven’t become as big a part of the business as Hawkins planned.
“We have 50 engines on order, and we need to contend with the lead time in acquiring everything,” he said.
Shelter Bay Marina is the primary dealer in the Keys for the Key West boat line, which prides itself on affordable, family crafts, a boat manufacturer that shares the same values as Hawkins.
Shelter Bay Marina is located at 77 Coco Plum Drive in Marathon.