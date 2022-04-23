After a successful grand opening on March 25, Shima Sushi and Champagne, a locally-owned restaurant serving Asian fusion food, hand-crafted beverages and desserts, continues to earn rave reviews from customers, according to co-owner Kelsey Tsang.
Located in Islamorada at 88005 Overseas Highway in Unit 17, Shima is across the street from Marker 88 and shares a small plaza with M.E.A.T. Eatery and Taproom, Chef Drew’s Island Catering, Post Net and Florida Keys Today in a seemingly inconspicuous location.
However, the under-the-radar feeling is part of what makes the location special, and customers just have to walk inside to get the feel for Islamorada’s newest high-end sushi establishment.
“I will say, when you walk through the door, you don’t know what you’re getting into. It’s like walking into a different world,” said Tsang, who compared the experience to that of a posh eatery in downtown Miami.
In the southernmost unit of the building, all of the windows are shuttered, so an individual couldn’t see the outside of the building from the inside.
“It’s private and it’s intimate. It’s like a hidden-away surprise,” she said.
Combine that exclusive, intimate feel with a high-caliber food, drink and dessert menu, and you are looking at what Tsang, husband chef Drew Tsang, and part-owner and head sushi chef Camellian Octella first envisioned when the group began planning their blueprint behind the scenes over two years ago.
Customers can choose from a menu that features appetizers, cocktails, desserts, three feature items, sushi bites and rolls, and salad bowls. Fan favorites have included the avocado tower, a specialty roll fused with sushi rice, spicy tuna, blue crab salad, torched spicy mayo and eel sauce; the Plaza 88, which includes spicy tuna, jalapeño, blackened wahoo, avocado squid ink tobiko and sweet chili sauce; and the pork dumplings.
The restaurant takes pride in its specialty non-alcoholic drink options, which include four flavors of Korean Boba Tea. The sweet treats have been a hit among customers.
Shima’s menu does change daily due to the availability of ingredients, Tsang said.
The staff provides an up close and personal touch, cooking items with a blow torch while customers watch from just feet away.
Additionally, the staff is more than happy to explain the process from sea to table, providing details on where fish were caught and more.
“It’s hands-on and in front of them. It’s not your average Florida Keys restaurant serving the fish sandwich and the Keys burger. It’s an entire dining experience,” she said.
The staff is well-trained and brings a host of experience to the table. Camellian, nicknamed “Chef Junior,” has clocked more than 10 years of experience at Snapper’s, Pierre’s and Kaiyo, earning a degree at culinary school.
Tsang has worked several years in the industry as a high school and college student, and also earned an accounting degree, which she uses to keep track of the books at the restaurant.
Meanwhile, Tsang’s husband, Drew, a lifelong Keys resident, earned a degree in culinary arts and restaurant management in Miami and has earned several accolades, including being named the Jose Cuervo Chef of the Year. Tsang, who owns and operates Chef Drew’s Island Catering, has featured his skills on television cooking shows such as Celebrity Chefs and Food Network’s Cutthroat Kitchen.
“The food is beautiful, the staff is well-trained and the entire dining experience is awesome,” Tsang said.