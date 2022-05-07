Long-standing Marooned in Marathon gift shop owner Marlene Daley has seen her share of challenges over the past two-plus decades but has endured throughout.
Marooned in Marathon is likely best known as a cute, quirky and artistic gift shop, but its emphasis on becoming a significant cigar retailer is taking on more and more prominence, to the point the store is emerging as an important supplier in the Keys.
Daley has been in the Keys for 35 years, arriving from Cincinnati, Ohio. As she explains it, she wanted to live in a place “where the sun rose on one side and set on the other.” She was drawn toward combining her study of fine art with the natural beauty of the Keys, and after several years, opened her first shop in 1998.
“I didn’t want to be a starving artist,” she said.
Over the next 25 years, Daley has been forced to move throughout Marathon and Key Colony Beach to keep her dream alive.
“Hurricanes have definitely run me around,” she says. The first that caused disruption was Hurricane Wilma, which knocked her out of the Quay property.
She then moved to the Marathon Plaza location, 11528 Overseas Hwy., until Hurricane Irma struck but was able to remain open afterwards as her side of the plaza was surprisingly undamaged by the storm.
“We were very lucky,” Daley said.
Design Center in Marathon purchased the plaza in 2020, performed a complete plaza reconstruction and re-opened it in 2021. Their crew was responsible for the specifics of the shop’s humidor as well.
The attention paid to the construction of the walk-in humidor was something Daley certainly didn’t overlook. The cedar-lined, climate-controlled room houses hundreds of fine cigars.
“We even have impact glass windows for the room,” she said. “There’s a lot of cigar value in here.”
She features an array of Arturo Fuente, Macanudo, Romeo y Julieta and other fine Dominican Republic and Honduran cigars. She also special-orders high-end cigars for a handful of discerning customers, like the 858 Arturo Fuente. Daley doesn’t carry Cuban cigars, which she reminds are illegal in the U.S.
“I kind of fell into the cigar business due to a previous relationship,” Daley said. “But over the years I learned to appreciate cigars like many do with fine wine. I read a lot about cigars, sampled some myself and zeroed in the highest rated brands.”
She admits that the Monte Christo No. 2, a Cuban cigar derivative from the Dominican Republic is her favorite.
Cigars possess a certain mystique, says Daley, which was one of the original appeals. Famous people in all walks of life like Winston Churchill, Babe Ruth and Groucho Marx have all been synonymous with cigar smoking. Cigars have traditions unto themselves like the practice of handing them out to friends and family to celebrate the birth of a child, getting married, or in the case of the Keys, landing a special catch off our waters.
Fine cigars possess a unique flavor and aroma, which is also akin to how spirit lovers cherish their favorite scotch or wine. And Daley can easily suggest just the right cigar to pair with a favorite cocktail.
Other Keys cigar retailers like Greene St. Cigar in Key West also has a walk-in humidor, but Marooned in Marathon is poised to claim the Middle Keys market.
There isn’t any hand rolling taking place on the premises, like at Rodriguez Cigar Factory, also in Key West, but Daley says that type of cigar supplier benefits as much from the attraction of the art as it does from the quality of the cigars.
Daley admits it will take time for the cigar sales aspect of her business to even come close to approaching what she’s truly known for. And to be sure, cigar aficionados are still a relatively niche clientele to pursue. But Daley is hopeful that the persistence and reliance she has shown over the past 25 years will shine through once again.