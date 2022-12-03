Tablet

When creating your holiday greeting recipient list, make sure your messaging is appropriate for your client.

 Photo provided by monkeybusinessimages/iStockPhoto.com

When it comes to customer retention, 82% will take their business elsewhere simply because they don’t think you care, according to a survey by The Rockefeller Corporation. Don’t leave your current and prospective clients feeling down in the dumps. Here are a few tips to spread holiday cheer and show them how much you appreciate them all year.

Holiday greetings should be about thankfulness and appreciation — so leave the sales pitches for another day. Instead, use your holiday greetings to build meaningful connections and foster personal relationships. Incorporate messages that focus on how much you truly value their partnership and connection, not their money.