A new clothing store that opened in April is bringing a selection of styles that have class but also won’t get in the way of the many island activities the Florida Keys have to offer.
Southern Tide has opened its newest location in Islamorada. The brand was founded in 2006 in Greenville, South Carolina, and is best known for its “Skipjack polo,” according to a press release. The company had a partnership with Cheeca Lodge & Spa at one point but when an opportunity for a standalone retail store came up, it sprang on the location.
“What better place to open our latest store than in Islamorada, which is known as the sport fishing capital of the world,” CEO Chris Heyn said in a release. “The community embodies our outdoor lifestyle and affinity for the water and we look forward to safely serving residents and visitors alike.”
The brand’s website uses the word “preppy” as one adjective for its clothing lines. But its clothing also uses materials that are conducive to the outdoors and the hot and wet weather of the islands. The materials of their polo shirts, for instance, are soft to the touch and designed to keep the wearer cool and comfortable.
The store’s walls bear signs of local flavor with photos, fishing lures and a flag of the Conch Republic.
The new location near Mile Marker 81, bayside, has its regular building, which is more of a conventional clothing store and what they call the “Airstream” located on the nearby beach. The Airstream is an old, renovated mobile home and features products that are Islamorada-themed, including shirts, mugs and hats.
The store held several events to celebrate its opening over the July 4th weekend. On Friday it had live music from local musician Leah Sutter. Saturday’s event featured beer from Florida Keys Brewing Co. and catering by M.E.A.T. Taproom and Eatery. On July 4 itself, 10% of all proceeds were donated to Reef Environmental Education Foundation, an effort for Southern Tide to solidify itself in the community.
The store has selections for men, women, children, performance wear, water gear and a new collection specifically for warm weather.
“The Southern Tide brand and Southern state of mind fit seamlessly into the laid-back Islamorada lifestyle,” the company said in a release.