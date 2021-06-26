The honeymooners from Davenport, Iowa were paying their bill at Roostica Wood-Fire Pizzeria recently, when Cliff Foreman informed the cashier: “It’s the best pizza I’ve ever had!”
Burton Young was seated near the front of the Stock Island neighborhood pizza place with his daughters, Raleigh, 8, and Isla, 5, when he told his youngest how proud he was that she ate her entire 12-inch pizza.
“She usually only eats one piece,” said the proud father. “This is the best pizza on the island.”
That family and the newlyweds support what People magazine and Big Seven Travel have been noting about Roostica, co-owned by Michelle and Bobby Mongelli, who also own the popular Hogfish Bar & Grill on Stock Island and Geiger Key Restaurant on Big Coppitt Key.
The May 31 issue of People selected Roostica as one of four eateries to include as you “eat your way from Miami to Key West” in its Top 50 list of “things to do, eat & see” in the U.S. The magazine listed Key Largo’s Pilot House, Robbie’s in Islamorada, Burdine’s Waterfront in Marathon and Roostica Nos. 7-10 in that ranking.
“I don’t know exactly how we were lucky enough to be in there,” said Michelle. “But when the person writing the People magazine article (Sonal Dutt) came here, he said it was word of mouth. He fell in love with it.
“They sent somebody down and sampled all our pizzas. We’re excited about it. We are used to this with our sister restaurant, Hogfish, which gets a lot of publicity because it’s seafood and on the dock. But we don’t get as much. So, I’m very, very honored to be in this.”
Big Seven Travel listed Roostica No. 6 in its third annual national listing that was determined from a combined score of reader suggestions throughout the year, online use reviews, and the website’s editorial team.
“Again, being in that was word of mouth,” said Michelle. “That’s great.”
Cliff Foreman said they discovered Roostica on YouTube videos, adding, “Bloggers really like this place.” Linda Foreman said she “loved the crust,” which is oven-cooked from dough made from Caputo flour imported from Italy, fresh yeast, filtrated water and sea salt. Italian plum tomatoes, mozzarella di bufala, extra-virgin olive oil and fresh basil or dried oregano are used in the Neapolitan-style pizzas.
Roostica also has the hook of a unique name Michelle explained: “It is really funny because my husband and I thought of calling it Mongelli’s Pizza: ‘No!’ And we came up with a play on words with the rustic Italian cuisine we like to do, and all the roosters that make this place their home.”
She said they saw the need for a neighborhood pizzeria in the area even before opening Hogfish a decade before Roostica launched in 2012. But the Mongellis finally made good on that desire after purchasing an empty warehouse at 5620 MacDonald Ave. and two Earthstone wood-burning ovens.
One oven’s reserved for pizzas (they also serve deep-dish), and the other for pastas, calzones, grinders, subs and “Classic Italian Soul Food” items such as homemade lasagna and spaghetti and meatballs. Chicken, steak and roasted oysters also are on the menu, and “Sunday Gravy,” a Mongelli specialty slow-cooked with sauce, meatballs, sausage and pork, is served family-style.
“We got the ‘Sunday Gravy’ from watching ‘The Sopranos,’ ” Michelle said with a chuckle
She added, “And I love our boutique wine selection. It’s such a small, little pizzeria to have such a great wine list.”
They turned the restaurant into a second home. A large, framed portrait greets diners. It’s of Bobby’s Italian immigrant family posed in the early 1900s outside the Mongelli Jeweler & Watchmaker store in Brooklyn, New York. Sepia tone photos of the owners’ four children and four grandchildren and color shots of a family vacation to Naples, Italy also decorate walls along with old family photos displaying Michelle’s Cuban descendants.
There are eye-catching photos of the Mongelli’s with such food show stars as the late Anthony Bourdain, Adam Richman and Andrew Zimmern, the latter two of whom have featured Hogfish on shows.
“I love the whole dynamic of Roostica,” said Taylor Averette, daughter of the co-owners and restaurant manager. “It’s family, and I’ve never been to a restaurant that’s close to this place. The atmosphere, the crew, family and the food are great.
“And not only do they (diners) remember us. But we remember them.”
Michelle concluded, “I’m proud that we’re as able to take care of the community as they take care of us.”
Roostica (305-296-4999) is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., weekdays, and 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays. There are no deliveries, but take-out orders are welcomed and popular.