When it comes to personal property protection or simply security and peace of mind, Hy-Tech Solutions Inc. and Florida Keys Electric are emerging as a product and service leader in the Florida Keys’ communications and technology fields.

The family business took over the former Southernmost Furniture store on Big Coppitt Key in February 2020. They had outgrown their Stock Island offices and warehouse and sought higher ground to house additional staff and all their sensitive equipment.

rtamborrino123@gmail.com