The well-known and well-traveled restaurant, Bad Boy Burrito, has returned and re-opened in Key West.
The restaurant began back on Simonton Street and found its way to Petronia Street, but had to move once again because of the coronavirus pandemic. For the past two months, it has been located at the Kino’s Sandal Plaza. Rodolfo “Fito” and Theresa Tinoco are the owners and have been for the past two years. Prior to that, neither had owned a business like this.
Since the restaurant started locally some 15 years ago, it has been featured on the Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” and more recently on the Travel Channel’s “Man v. Food.”
Rodolfo, who hails from Nicaragua, says in Spanish, “Es un placer para nostros atenderlos uestra nueva locacion 119 Fitzpatrick St., abrertos 10 a.m. a 8 p.m. todos los dias,” which when translated into English means, “It is our pleasure to serve you at our new location 119 Fitzpatrick St., open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day.”
It is that bilingual nature that reaches both communities attracted to the menu, which is a mix of Spanish and American food.
Theirs is a classic American success story in the making. Already having family here, Rodolfo made his way to Key West in 2005 and began working as a dishwasher and later a cook, while Theresa had grown up with parents who were big fans of Disney World in Orlando and she wanted to move to Florida some day, which she did.
Her path eventually brought her to Key West in 2011. She landed here on the first day of Fantasy Fest and ended up bartending on a float.
The two met later while both working at the Stoned Crab and began dating in 2014. After the two started a family, Rodolfo changed jobs and began working as an employee at Bad Boy Burrito, first as a cook, then manager, while learning the day-to-day operations of the business, before one day being offered the opportunity to buy the restaurant.
“It was a fairy tale,” Theresa said.
It was also a story of hardship as the young family lost everything after Hurricane Irma, and it has become a story of sacrifice as they find themselves now living apart for financial reasons.
After putting all of their savings into the restaurant, COVID-19 hit earlier this year and suddenly tourists were no longer allowed. As a result, the couple made the difficult decision to relocate Theresa and the children upstate, while Rodolfo and his older brother, Chris, keep trying to make a go of things here.
“We had enough money left in the bank that we could either pay one more month for our apartment where we lived, or we could take that money and move somewhere cheaper for three or four months,” Theresa said by Facetime while trying to manage three little ones — ages 5, 3 and 1 — as she spoke.
As she was tending to the children, Rodolfo talked about how hard it has been on him too, living with friends and working around the clock trying to keep their dream alive.
“I miss my kids. I miss my wife. That’s very hard,” he said. “Working like seven days, open to close, gets me tired a little bit. But you need to do whatever you need to do to keep the family going.”
And neither knows how long they will have to live apart to make ends meet.
Theresa continues her duties as a stay-at-home mom and Rodolfo continues to wake early every morning to prep food at the restaurant, where the lighting and local artwork on the walls give the place an island vibe.
“We want people to walk in and be like, this is Key West,” Theresa said.
Together they have a commitment to everything being made fresh as they have no walk-in freezer or microwave. Rodolfo cuts the tomatoes and the onions daily to make the pico de gallo. The tortillas are made to order.
Since purchasing the restaurant, the couple has added some items to the menu, mainly the breakfast burritos and tacos. The Bacon, Egg and Chorizo burrito, priced at $13, includes pineapple habanero sauce, sharp cheddar cheese, sour cream, cilantro, jalapeños and radish. The Sunny Steak N’ Egg, for $14, consists of three handmade corn tortillas with sunny-side-up eggs, strips of marinated skirt steak, sharp cheddar cheese, jalapeños and tomatillo green sauce, plus a choice of sides.
Key West Pink Shrimp ($12) or the Southernmost Lobster ($16) burritos are fan favorites for lunch and dinner. Theresa says the fish tacos ($15) have been featured on the Key West food tour.
Bad Boy Burrito offers smoothies too, either blue or green, both priced at $6. The blue is more of the fruity option, while the green features some kale and spinach.
While the business is in a new location, Rodolfo says he is starting to see regular customers, some who are coming in more than once a day. He was happy to have one couple stop by daily for tacos for five days straight.
That is the best of compliments, Theresa and Rodolfo agreed.
They said they want customers to walk away thinking those were some good tacos or the best burrito ever. They want people saying, “Remember that little burrito and taco place we went to?”