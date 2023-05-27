Out-planted coral grows on a local reef. By hanging finger-sized fragments of corals to grow on coral trees, the Coral Restoration Foundation can produce colonies that are large enough to be out-planted along the reef tract in six to nine months.
Photos provided by Coral Restoration Foundation
Photo provided by Coral Restoration Foundation
CRF hero Captain Coral entertains some of the student winners in the ‘Plant A Coral Campaign.’
In a unique collaboration, local third-graders and Tom Thumb Food Stores are joining forces to support Coral Restoration Foundation (CFR) in its effort to restore coral reefs in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary. The month-long “Plant a Coral Campaign” will raise funds for this cause this year with the added involvement of some creative local students.
Throughout May, customers at Tom Thumb Food Stores from Fort Lauderdale to Key West can “plant a coral” to be displayed within the store for either $1 or $5. All money raised will be donated to CRF.