In a unique collaboration, local third-graders and Tom Thumb Food Stores are joining forces to support Coral Restoration Foundation (CFR) in its effort to restore coral reefs in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary. The month-long “Plant a Coral Campaign” will raise funds for this cause this year with the added involvement of some creative local students.

Throughout May, customers at Tom Thumb Food Stores from Fort Lauderdale to Key West can “plant a coral” to be displayed within the store for either $1 or $5. All money raised will be donated to CRF.