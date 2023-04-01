TowBoatUS Islamorada owners Carlos Galindo and Ilene Perez are making a splash for the month of April in honor of autism awareness and Perez’s 17-year-old son, Leif Diaz. The family is putting awareness about the disorder at the helm.

This month, TowBoatUS Islamorada’s work boat may be “puzzling” for some and look quite different, but that is the point. The couple recently wrapped the largest vessel in their TowBoatUS Islamorada fleet, a 32-foot Ocean Master, with the international symbol for autism, multicolored puzzle pieces.

