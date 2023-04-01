TowBoatUS Islamorada owners Carlos Galindo and Ilene Perez recently wrapped the largest vessel in their fleet, a 32-foot Ocean Master, with the international symbol for autism, multicolored puzzle pieces.
From left, Carlos Galindo, Ilene Perez, Leif Diaz, Island Dolphin Care Executive Director Luke Bullen and Island Dolphin Care therapy team member Danielle Smalling.
Photo provided
TowBoatUS Islamorada owners Carlos Galindo and Ilene Perez recently wrapped the largest vessel in their fleet, a 32-foot Ocean Master, with the international symbol for autism, multicolored puzzle pieces.
Photo provided
TowBoatUS Islamorada owners Carlos Galindo and Ilene Perez are making a splash for the month of April in honor of autism awareness and Perez’s son Leif Diaz.
TowBoatUS Islamorada owners Carlos Galindo and Ilene Perez are making a splash for the month of April in honor of autism awareness and Perez’s 17-year-old son, Leif Diaz. The family is putting awareness about the disorder at the helm.
This month, TowBoatUS Islamorada’s work boat may be “puzzling” for some and look quite different, but that is the point. The couple recently wrapped the largest vessel in their TowBoatUS Islamorada fleet, a 32-foot Ocean Master, with the international symbol for autism, multicolored puzzle pieces.
In 1999, the Autism Society of America designed a puzzle piece ribbon. The symbol was developed as a tool to raise awareness. The puzzle piece signifies the complexity of the autism spectrum.
April is National Autism Awareness Month and April 2 is World Autism Awareness Day. On April 2, nations will use various landmarks and locations to “Light It Up Blue,” a campaign by the organization Autism Speaks to foster understanding and acceptance of people on the spectrum.
Perez’s son, Leif Diaz, is included in the estimated 1 in every 36 children that are diagnosed with the disorder, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Boys are four times more likely to be diagnosed with autism than girls, according to the CDC. Autism does not show increased or decreased impact based upon ethnic, socioeconomic or racial groups. It can affect anyone.
While some parents may not be aware of the warning signs or about their child’s diagnosis, early intervention is key, Perez said.
“The faster you get your children into therapy, the better you set them up for success,” Perez said. “We are the best advocates for our children.”
From educational resources to therapy, Perez is deeply involved in her son’s learning and growth. In addition to helping her own child, she wants to engage others about the disorder, she said.
“It’s about sharing the journey,” Perez said. “Everybody’s experience is different.”
The couple have owned and operated TowBoatUS Islamorada for six years. Together, they’ve been helping local boaters with on-water assistance such as refueling, jumpstarts, emergency towing and more. Now, the family is bringing together their profession at TowBoatUS and their passion for supporting the autism community.
“The puzzle imagery for autism awareness represents the complex nature of this diagnosis,” Perez said. “Each unique puzzle piece reminds us of how every person with autism is different. Just like all the moving parts on a boat, there are many things to learn, to consider and to work toward once a loved one is diagnosed with autism. It’s a challenge that requires community, and it is so rewarding to see awareness and sensitivity to this topic move forward by leaps and bounds.”
One local support system close to the family’s heart is Island Dolphin Care in Key Largo. The organization provides dolphin-assisted motivational and educational programs to children and adults with special needs, and their families and caregivers. Island Dolphin Care has developed a program specifically for participants with autism, filling a need for alternative approaches to this unique diagnosis. The couple will be donating a portion of the fees from each tow they conduct during April directly to Island Dolphin Care to help others utilize the resources that Leif has benefited from, they said.
“We are proud that Ilene and Carlos are using their boat as a platform to bring attention to an important topic like autism awareness,” said John Condon, BoatUS vice president of towing services. “They are constantly out on the water and are known by so many boaters in their community that will know as to why their boat looks a bit different. It’s sure to get people thinking.”