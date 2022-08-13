Workplace

Employees who feel recognized are more likely to be engaged and feel loyal to their organization, according to a recent study.

 Photo provided

Amid the Great Resignation, the pandemic-era phenomenon of employees leaving their jobs, new research studying employees in the United States, the United Kingdom and Ireland are shedding light on how employers can retain their staff and keep them happy.

“Unleashing the Human Element at Work: Transforming Workplaces Through Recognition,” a new research report by Gallup and Workhuman, reveals that currently, only about one-third of employees say their employer has a formal recognition program, and 81% of senior leaders say recognition is not a major strategic priority for their organization.